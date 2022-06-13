ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego Little League Day celebrates return

By DYLAN McGLYNN dmcglynn@palltimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Oswego Little League Day made its return on Saturday, celebrating another year of summer baseball in the Port City. Led by the Oswego City Police and Fire departments, the teams marched in a parade along McCrobie Ball Field Street. The parade finished at Lagoe Field, where Little League President...

Teen’s memory lives on with expanded scholarships

HINCKLEY — The Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Scholarship Fund’s scholarship committee has announced this year’s recipients for its scholarship awards to graduating seniors from high schools in Oneida and Herkimer counties. The academic scholarships were based on academics and leadership qualities, with preference given to those entering...
HINCKLEY, NY
Oswego Public Library celebrates ‘a big milestone’ with 165th anniversary

OSWEGO — The Oswego Public Library held a party on Tuesday to celebrate its 165th anniversary. The library, which is also known as “The Castle on the Hill,” is the oldest public library in the country that is still in its original building. Patrons were welcomed to the celebration in the community room with cupcakes, commemorative magnets, live music by Gary Walts and a slideshow of photos of Oswego around 1905. The photos are glass-plate negatives that have been digitized, taken by Ella Wheeler. Pictures showed a St. Lawrence River cruise in 1902, a trip to the Connecticut State Capitol in 1903, boats entering Oswego Harbor and more.
OSWEGO, NY
Dennis M. Kenney Middle School sees 100+ run at inaugural X-C Invitational

HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Dennis M. Kenney Middle School hosted its first X-C Invitational on Monday, June 6 (5th & 6th graders) and Wednesday, June 8 (7th & 8th graders). The middle school students ran on the 1.0 mile modified X-C course. The school had 66 runners on Monday...
Fort Hill Cemetery Juneteenth Walking Tour

As part of Auburn’s Juneteenth celebrations, Fort Hill Cemetery will be holding a walking tour of the cemetery this Sunday. Seasoned tour guide Hobie Romig will lead people through the history of Fort Hill’s African American population. Stops on the tour include the graves of Harriet Tubman and Jerome Holland.
OCSD honors Coach, Fan of the Year at award ceremony

OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District and the Oswego Buc Boosters club recently recognized scholar-athletes from the class of 2022 during an outdoor evening ceremony on the turf field at the high school athletic stadium. Sean Callen, president of the Buc Boosters, welcomed student athletes and their families...
OSWEGO, NY
Gallagher Pool opening June 27

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced that Charles E. Gallagher Pool will open on Monday, June 27. Free public swimming will be held weekdays from 12:30-5 p.m., while on Saturdays and Sundays the pool will be open from noon until 7 p.m. Free family swimming will be...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego Little League: Vona’s defeats Elks Lodge to move into first place

OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant defeated the Elks Lodge 13-9 to take over sole possession of first place in the Oswego Little League Majors division. Both Vona’s and Elks came into the game with only 1 loss on the season. Following the contest Vona’s sits at 7-1, while the Elks fell to 5-2 with both losses coming at the hands of the Vona’s Restaurant team.
OSWEGO, NY
Racing and Family Autograph Night on Friday at Brewerton Speedway

BREWERTON — Friday will be Family Autograph Night at Brewerton Speedway. Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company will present the racing program. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Morabito Four-Cylinders. During intermission, fans will...
BREWERTON, NY
NYS approves name change to St. John Fisher University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you have anything that says St. John Fisher College on it—save it. It will be a local collector's item soon. That's because effective July 1st, the school will change to St. John Fisher University. News10NBC was watching the New York State Board of Regents when they approved the name change this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
Close to $150,000 raised to support local health care in Oswego County

OSWEGO — The 35th annual Oswego Health Golf Tournament, presented by The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, was held recently at Oswego Country Club. The event raised over $147,000 to support local health care through the support of local businesses, community members and Oswego Health employees. Winning the captain-and-crew event was...
Local News: Dates for ‘CanalFest ’22’ Announced

CanalFest ’22 will be August 5, 6 and 7, The Rome Rotary Club announced today. The Annual Festival will take place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest ’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
ROME, NY
SUNY Oswego names Jennifer Knapp interim dean of SCMA

OSWEGO — Jennifer Knapp has been named interim dean of SUNY Oswego’s School of Communication, Media and the Arts (SCMA), effective July 1. Scott R. Furlong, SUNY Oswego’s provost and vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management, announced on June 13 that Knapp will serve in this interim role in light of current SCMA Dean Julie Pretzat’s plans to return to the classroom this fall.
OSWEGO, NY
Thompson, Danzer win supermodified features at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Tyler Thompson and Dave Danzer won the twin 35-lap features for the Novelis Supermodifieds during Saturday’s racing program at Oswego Speedway. Thompson drove to victory in the first 35-lap race in the No. 98T car. Joe Gosek finished second, and Jeff Abold, Dan Connors Jr., and Brandon Bellinger completed the top 10.
OSWEGO, NY
McCrobie: Title IX — A male’s perspective

Next week, June 23 to be exact, marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most life-altering laws of my generation — Title IX. More formally called The Education Amendments Act of 1972, the Title IX section is a rather brief, 37-word piece of legislation that reads:. “No person...
OSWEGO, NY
Governor Hochul awards Central New York teachers

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022. The award honors prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers for their skillsets as an educator and their commitment to student success. 54 teachers from across New York State were rewarded,...
SYRACUSE, NY
OHS softball players receive SCAC league honors

OSWEGO — Five Oswego softball players received SCAC league recognition for their play during the 2022 spring season. Seventh-grade pitcher Maria Sweet was named to the All-SCAC Empire First Team, after recording seven wins and 137 strikeouts in the circle this year. Sweet also led the Bucs in hits, doubles, and triples, was named a scholar-athlete and earned the Bucs’ Rookie of the Year award.
OSWEGO, NY
July 2022 Food Sense Orders Due July 15th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order July Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, July 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
FCSD appoints director of early childhood education

FULTON — The Fulton City School District has appointed Kelly Gates as director of early childhood education, a newly created position for the district. Gates has worked for the Fulton City School District since 2019. She is currently an instructional coach for universal pre-kindergarten through second grade, and previously taught kindergarten for two years at Lanigan Elementary School. Gates has also served as the co-coordinator of the Bridges 2 Success K-4 summer program.
FULTON, NY
Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
SYRACUSE, NY

