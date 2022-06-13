Oswego Little League Day celebrates return

OSWEGO — The Oswego Public Library held a party on Tuesday to celebrate its 165th anniversary. The library, which is also known as “The Castle on the Hill,” is the oldest public library in the country that is still in its original building. Patrons were welcomed to the celebration in the community room with cupcakes, commemorative magnets, live music by Gary Walts and a slideshow of photos of Oswego around 1905. The photos are glass-plate negatives that have been digitized, taken by Ella Wheeler. Pictures showed a St. Lawrence River cruise in 1902, a trip to the Connecticut State Capitol in 1903, boats entering Oswego Harbor and more.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO