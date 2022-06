CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Congress is now poised to take action on strengthening gun control laws, while at the same time, Ohio is easing restrictions on carrying them. US Senators recently reached an agreement to address gun violence, school safety, and mental health. This is as a new state law went into effect Monday which makes it legal to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine (R) also signed a bill making it easier for school staff to carry guns.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO