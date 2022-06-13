Venue At Center Of Outdoor Music Debate In Peru Gets Noise Ordinance Ticket

Oglesby is about to dive head first into summer. The city's annual Fun Fest returns Thursday and runs through Sunday. There's live music, a beer garden, a carnival, town-wide garage sales, a vendor show and a party in the park. Oglesby Summer Fun Fest wraps up Sunday night with fireworks.
God, I loved that place! To give my wife a break, I’d pack my then two young boys into that well-worn green Dodge Caravan and we’d head down to that hands-on museum on Benton Street to spend another glorious wintery Sunday morning. We’d generally have the place to ourselves and they’d run from exhibit to exhibit completely enthralled with all the possibilities.
NORMAL – Normal Police are changing the flow of traffic on various roads as thousands visit the twin cities for the upcoming Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival. From Thursday through Saturday, from 2 p.m. – to 12 a.m., all festival traffic needs to enter Eastbound on College Av. from Rivian Motorway.
Something that is considered the best is also cheap? Get out of here. Usually, you pay a premium for the best, but when it comes to a quick day trip this summer, this destination won't cost you an arm and a leg. Well, the gas will cost you big, but...
Above / Downtown Naperville Classic Car Show returns from 9AM to noon along Jackson Avenue to kick off Father’s Day Weekend. Weather permitting—and noting all the hoopla regarding the whimsy and wit displayed among 16 pick-up truck sculptures now on exhibit throughout downtown Naperville— another attraction featuring up to 100 vintage and classic cars is set to welcome visitors from 9AM to noon Sat., June 18.
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tremont Turkey festival weekend ended with a parade and thousands of people enjoying the last day. The chairman of the festival’s cooking committee, Jack Moser, said the event has been a tradition for 58 years. He said the original purpose of the festival...
The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
Swedish Days brings thousands of people to Geneva to enjoy food, music and plenty of fun for people of all ages each summer. To accommodate this signature event, parking restrictions will be implemented, and two downtown streets will be closed throughout the festivities from Wednesday to Sunday, June 22-26. Parking signage will be temporarily posted in certain areas throughout the week, and Swedish Days visitors should be mindful of the restrictions when parking downtown. The main festival areas that will be impacted are Third Street (from State to South streets), James Street (from Second to Fifth streets), and Campbell Street (from Second to Fifth streets). People should not remove these signs posted on wooden stakes since the parking restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons.
If you find a dead bird on your property and it is recently deceased (no maggots or sunken eyes), please report it to the Will County Health Department at (815) 740-7631. If it meets their criteria, they may send someone to come pick it up and have it tested. Only report birds that died in an unknown way. If a bird flies into your window and dies, do not report it. If you do not wish to report the bird or the health department will not come get it, simply put the bird in a garbage bag (use gloves or an inverted plastic bag to handle the bird. Don’t use your bare hands.) and dispose of it in your regular trash.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sanitary sewage has been pouring into the Illinois River since the late 1800s, and the city of Peoria is working to stop it. The city is working on an 18-year program that starts on June 15 to get rid of combined sewer overflow (CSO). “Combined...
A hospital in Starved Rock Country is doing what it can to keep people fed. The OSF St. Paul Medical Center Community Garden is taking shape. They're growing fresh produce with the intention of donating it all to the Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry. Last year nearly 950 pounds of...
Living in the Byron area, I get asked that question a lot and I never had a real answer until now. If you have been looking for a unique getaway in the area you are in luck. Ogle County, Illinois provides spectacular views of the beauty of the Rock River. The view along Route 2 from Byron to Dixon is picturesque and looks like something you would see in a nature-theme calendar. A perfect example is Byron Forest Preserve.
MENDOTA – Michael and Toni (Zomboracz) Kilmartin of Mendota will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17. They were married on June 17, 1972, at Holy Family Church in Oglesby. Mike and Toni have four children, Kelli (Kilmartin) and Eric Abar of Minneapolis, Minn., Jason and Missy Kilmartin...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
OTTAWA – Repairs to the Illinois 23/71 Bridge will begin on Tuesday. Work will consist of removing and replacing the bridge expansion joints, deck slab patching, and structural repair. One lane will remain open during the $2.6 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by fall. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
NORTH PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Announced almost a year ago, an Amazon warehouse is now under construction in North Pekin and could be open by year’s end. Located along Edgewater Drive, the warehouse will become a “Final Mile” Fulfillment Center that will allow Amazon to deliver packages itself in the area, and use third parties like UPS less.
We're getting a break from the hot weather. Temperatures should fall back into the mid-60's Wednesday night after a high in the middle nineties. A slice of northwestern Bureau County has a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday night. Golf-ball sized hail, winds well over 60 mph and one or two tornados are possible. The rest of Starved Rock Country is under a marginal risk.
Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”
Comments / 0