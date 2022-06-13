Venue At Center Of Outdoor Music Debate In Peru Gets Noise Ordinance Ticket

If you find a dead bird on your property and it is recently deceased (no maggots or sunken eyes), please report it to the Will County Health Department at (815) 740-7631. If it meets their criteria, they may send someone to come pick it up and have it tested. Only report birds that died in an unknown way. If a bird flies into your window and dies, do not report it. If you do not wish to report the bird or the health department will not come get it, simply put the bird in a garbage bag (use gloves or an inverted plastic bag to handle the bird. Don’t use your bare hands.) and dispose of it in your regular trash.

ROMEOVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO