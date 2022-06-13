ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man admits to stealing from youth baseball program

By Wben Com Newsroom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PP4c_0g9Z7JYv00

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) 40-year-old Peter J. Pavlovich of East Amherst pleaded guilty to an attempted grand larceny count.

Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a baseball coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.

Between June 2017 and June 2020, he made numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals and deposited some player registration fees into his personal bank account.

The theft was discovered following complaints by parents about team finances and suspicious team accountings filed with the Clarence Baseball Association.

Pavolovich subsequently admitted to the crime when questioned by members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office during the investigation.

As part of his guilty plea today, Pavlovich paid full restitution to the Clarence Baseball Association.

Pavlovich faces a maximum of one year in jail when he is sentenced on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

He remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

