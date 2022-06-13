Fitness exhibition braves scorching Fort Worth heat

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) - North Texans braved the June heatwave in Fort Worth on Saturday as FitCon set up shop at the Panther Island Pavilion.

"FitCon is one of the largest fitness and sports expos in the country," their CEO and founder Dallin Rogers said. "We are composed of world-class athletes competing in different competitions, variations of competitions, hundreds of exhibitors selling and sampling products and we bring in celebrity guests to meet and greet fans."

Events included armored combat, sumo wrestling, wrestling, strongman competitions, and the highland games among others.

Photo credit Anthony Wood

The likes of former Super Bowl champion punter Steve Weatherford, professional wrestler Brian Cage, and three-time Arnold Classic bodybuilding winner Kai Greene.

For those of you who missed out this year, fear not. Rogers said that they "have plans to come back in the near future," potentially transferring inside next time around.

"I love the locals here," Rogers said. "Every time we leave Texas we say 'I wish everywhere was like Texas.' They're so nice and so accommodating - and if it'd cool down a little bit it would be even better."

FitCon's next confirmed event will be in the equally not-so-cool Florida climate in November.

