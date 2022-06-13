The Top Moments From Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 Concert

The official start of the summer in NYC is Hot 97’s Summer Jam Concert, and yes it definitely indicated that this year we are indeed back outside.

Summer Jam 2022 Brought The Heat

The annual concert made its triumphant return in 2021 after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hot 97 looked to build off the energy it started last year with another strong concert packed with performances from new and current Hip-Hop stars, including the rain.

As with every Summer Jam show, fans got warmed up outside of the Metlife Arena, enjoying performances from artists who aren’t big enough to rock inside the stadium but deserving of a place on the festival stage.

Emerging artists like Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae got things started before fans headed inside.

Summer Jam 2022 Had Its Moments

Once the sun begins the set, that’s when the brightest stars arrive to hit the Summer Jam main stage. This year’s slate of performers definitely held it down.

Attendees saw performances from DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Brooklyn’s own, Fivio Foreign, closing out the show for his hometown of NYC.

Burna Boy was originally on the bill, but he was a late scratch along with Young Thug and Gunna because they are currently locked up after being caught up in a RICO charge.

There was also a dope tribute for the late DJ Kayslay, who passed away in April due to COVID-19 complications.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Summer Jam concert if there were surprise guests to deliver those signature moments we have come to expect from NYC’s biggest concert of the year.

Hit the gallery below to see the top moments from Summer Jam 2022.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

1. Cardi B Hits The Festival Stage To Perform “Shake It”

It wouldn’t be a Summer Jam concert if Bardi didn’t show up. What made this surprise even more special is the fact she hopped on the festival stage to join Dougie B and Kay Flocka to perform their hit single “Shake It.”

2. Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch missed his Governors Ball set after being popped for weapons charges as he entered the venue, but he beat those charges and performed on Sunday. He’s a legend for that. He also led the crowd in a “f*ck the NYPD” chant to celebrate.

3. Put Your Lights Up For The Drama King

Papoose, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, The LOX, Jim Jones, and other NYC artists hit the stage for a fitting tribute to the late Drama King, DJ Kay Slay. It was a touching moment.

4. Young Thug Had A Message For His Fans

Young Thug didn’t let his current predicament keep him from being involved with Summer Jam 2022 in some capacity. He delivered an audio message to fans in attendance and watching via live stream.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” Thug began. “You know, your support during this time means a lot to us, ya know.”

“You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL, I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom,” he continued. “Everybody, please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

5. Fivieo Foreign Brings Out Chloe Bailey

The self-proclaimed “King of New York” has plenty to be hyped about. Closing out Summer Jam is a tremendous honor, and on top of that, he’s a Brooklyn native, so it was indeed a moment. So that means he needed to have some surprises for the fans in attendance, and bringing out Chloe Bailey to perform his song “Hello,” off his debut album was definitely a nice treat.