Iowa Cubs Fans Can Register Now For Field Of Dreams Game Tickets

Kinnick Stadium. The home of the Iowa Hawkeyes. One of the hardest places in college football to play. Not my words. It has been said by others. Penn State defensive lineman Shaka Toney echoed those sentiments back in 2019. “That noise and that environment, that’s probably the toughest place to play on the road. You can feel the intensity in the air. I think Iowa is probably one of the toughest stadiums to play at in America. It is always going to be a challenge for anybody who goes in there. You know the history of them beating top teams there,” Toney...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO