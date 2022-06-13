ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Iowa Cubs Fans Can Register Now For Field Of Dreams Game Tickets

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 2 days ago

Want to see the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville?. Well, if you’re an Iowa resident you...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports lists Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray as 2022-23 Big Ten Player of the Year candidate

The 2021-22 season was quite the year for Iowa basketball. Not only did they win the Big Ten Tournament championship, but they saw the emergence of star forward Keegan Murray. In 2022, we might see the emergence of another Murray into the conversation for Big Ten Player of the Year. Keegan Murray was sadly unable to make it three Hawkeyes in a row to win the award, somehow losing out to Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis. Murray at least was able to win Big Ten Tournament Player of the Year, but his younger brother Kris looks every bit of a contender to bring...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Iowa Football: 2022 Hawkeyes Season Preview and Prediction

Kirk Ferentz will be 67 when the season starts, and while some members of his staff have recently retired or stepped away from coaching, things are business as usual for Ferentz. He just recently agreed to a new contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, and he already is the longest-tenured head coach in college football as he enters his 24th season in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Kinnick Stadium is a top home field advantage in the Big Ten, nationally

Kinnick Stadium.  The home of the Iowa Hawkeyes. One of the hardest places in college football to play. Not my words. It has been said by others. Penn State defensive lineman Shaka Toney echoed those sentiments back in 2019. “That noise and that environment, that’s probably the toughest place to play on the road. You can feel the intensity in the air. I think Iowa is probably one of the toughest stadiums to play at in America. It is always going to be a challenge for anybody who goes in there. You know the history of them beating top teams there,” Toney...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy