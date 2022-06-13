ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Memorials, services announced for slain Mississippi police officer with Tuscaloosa ties

By Jason Morton, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGW9Z_0g9Z6N8200

Memorials and services for a slain Mississippi police officer with Tuscaloosa ties will begin Thursday and last through Saturday.

According to the plans for arrangements released on Monday, the services for Officer Kennis Croom will start Thursday in Meridian, Mississippi, where he served as a member of the Meridian Police Department, and conclude Saturday with the burial in his hometown of Tuscaloosa.

Croom, 30, was killed Thursday in the line of duty after responding to a domestic disturbance call. A suspect has been captured and charged in connection with the crime.

He worked with the Jackson, Mississippi, police department before joining the Meridian police force, and he is part of a family connected to University of Alabama football that includes an uncle, Sylvester Croom, who was an assistant coach at Alabama and in the NFL and head coach at Mississippi State University.

And his mother, Tracy Croom, worked almost 30 years with Tuscaloosa City Hall before announcing her retirement in 2015 while serving as city clerk.

“Officer Croom served his community with bravery and selflessness,” said the Tuscaloosa Police Department in a statement following his death. “His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Croom’s memorial will include a celebration of life service at Shelton State Community College, the same location where about 2,000 community members and sworn law enforcement officers packed the gym and atrium in 2019 for the service honoring Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette, who also was killed in what was Tuscaloosa’s first violent line-of-duty death in decades.

Outside, thousands more lined the streets and country roads from Shelton State to Cousette’s home church and burial site at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Pickens County.

Leaders in Tuscaloosa and Meridian expressed their emotions after Croom's death.

"It's difficult to find the words to express how heartbreaking the loss of the life of this hero is," said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in a statement Friday evening. "Officer Croom died a hero in the line of duty, serving and protecting the city of Meridian (Thursday) evening."

“This whole incident is tragic and senseless,” said Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young.

Details for Croom’s services are:

Thursday

• Memorial Service: 1 p.m. at Meridian High School Gymnasium, 2320 32nd St. Meridian.

Friday

• Viewing: Noon to 4 p.m.

• Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omega Ceremony: 6 p.m.

Both Friday events will take place at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service, 5404 Watermelon Road, Northport.

Saturday

• Celebration of Life: Shelton State Community College, 9500 Old Greensboro Road Tuscaloosa. This event will begin Croom lying in state at the community college from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m.

• Internment: This will follow the Celebration of Life service and take place at Memory Hill Gardens, 2200 Skyland Blvd. E., in Tuscaloosa.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff issues open letter to family of fallen officer

A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Services set in Alabama, Mississippi for slain officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Memorial events are being planned in Mississippi and Alabama for a police officer who was shot to death last week in the line of duty. A memorial service will be held Thursday in Meridian, Mississippi, for Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. He was gunned down while answering a call about domestic violence at a home in the city last Thursday. Other events be held in Tuscaloosa, Croom’s hometown, according to an announcement from the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The funeral will take place there Saturday. A woman was shot to death during the domestic violence call. Her fiance was arrested the next day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa City Schools looking to hire bus drivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools system is looking to hire more bus drivers. TCS has approximately 15 bus driver positions available with starting salaries at $21 per hours, four hours each weekday. All training will be provided by the school system and the job comes with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance and state retirement. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Northport, AL
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor William McDowell, Sr.

Pastor William McDowell, Sr. is a very active pastor in the local community helping with organizing community drives, revivals and helping churches and our local youth. Pastor William McDowell, Sr. was born on May 27,1969 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late James and Margaret McDowell. He accepted his call to preach God’s Holy word in 1995. He is now the honorable Pastor of The Liberty Missionary Baptist Church (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) where he has faithfully served from 2005 to present. He is married to Tamia McDowell, and they have four children.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
myjrpaper.com

Residents routed by bypass

FAYETTE AND MARION COUNTIES — Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images to Facebook on Feb. 25, 2022, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would swing from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Maddox
WTOK-TV

Trial begins in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trial has begun for a man charged in connection with shooting Lauderdale County Chancery Judge Charlie Smith. On Monday, a jury was seated and opening statements began Monday afternoon. The trial is taking place at the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford. 41-year-old Ernest Edwards is facing...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Meridian, MS – Joel Mooney Dies in Head-On Collision on MS-145

A vehicle was headed northbound on the highway as another car was traveling southbound. The two vehicles crashed head-on near the scene. One person involved suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The deceased party was later identified as 76-year-old Joel Mooney. No other injuries were reported at...
MERIDIAN, MS
wvtm13.com

Birmingham mail carrier attacked by pit bulls on delivery route

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham mail carrier is recovering after she says she was attacked by two pit bulls while delivering mail at a home in the Central Park neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. Tamika Richardson lives in that community on Avenue S. and was working from home and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Memorials#Alabama Football#University Of Alabama
wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Classmates of fallen police officer hold balloon release ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A class reunion in Tuscaloosa started on a sad and somber note this week. Classmates of Kennis Croom, a Meridian, Mississippi police officer shot and killed in the line of duty on June 9, learned of his death a day before festivities were set to begin.
WTOK-TV

Investigators search for leads in double shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Investigators are searching for leads in Monday afternoon’s shooting that put a woman and a 5-year-old in the hospital. It was around 5:10 Monday afternoon when shots rang out near a mobile home on J.O. Thomas Rd. Inside, a 5-year-old girl and another woman were hit by bullets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Crumbl Cookies Confirms They’re Coming to Tuscaloosa Later This Year

Crumbl Cookies, a hugely popular gourmet cookie chain, still has plans to open a new location in Tuscaloosa and aims to do so by the end of September. Crumbl is known for its rotating menu, introducing four unique cookie flavors each week that are inspired by a variety of desserts and foods, from warm buttermilk pancakes to chilled orange creamsicles. Customers are always able to see the delicious cookies being baked and dressed behind the counter, guaranteeing their freshness.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday night shootings in Birmingham, Midfield

Two men were killed in separate shootings late Sunday night in Birmingham and Midfield. Frankie Keonta McDonald, 24, was shot at 10:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Beacon Parkway East in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.
MIDFIELD, AL
wtvy.com

Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11...
MIDFIELD, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy