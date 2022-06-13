Memorials, services announced for slain Mississippi police officer with Tuscaloosa ties

Memorials and services for a slain Mississippi police officer with Tuscaloosa ties will begin Thursday and last through Saturday.

According to the plans for arrangements released on Monday, the services for Officer Kennis Croom will start Thursday in Meridian, Mississippi, where he served as a member of the Meridian Police Department, and conclude Saturday with the burial in his hometown of Tuscaloosa.

Croom, 30, was killed Thursday in the line of duty after responding to a domestic disturbance call. A suspect has been captured and charged in connection with the crime.

He worked with the Jackson, Mississippi, police department before joining the Meridian police force, and he is part of a family connected to University of Alabama football that includes an uncle, Sylvester Croom, who was an assistant coach at Alabama and in the NFL and head coach at Mississippi State University.

And his mother, Tracy Croom, worked almost 30 years with Tuscaloosa City Hall before announcing her retirement in 2015 while serving as city clerk.

“Officer Croom served his community with bravery and selflessness,” said the Tuscaloosa Police Department in a statement following his death. “His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Croom’s memorial will include a celebration of life service at Shelton State Community College, the same location where about 2,000 community members and sworn law enforcement officers packed the gym and atrium in 2019 for the service honoring Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette, who also was killed in what was Tuscaloosa’s first violent line-of-duty death in decades.

Outside, thousands more lined the streets and country roads from Shelton State to Cousette’s home church and burial site at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Pickens County.

Leaders in Tuscaloosa and Meridian expressed their emotions after Croom's death.

"It's difficult to find the words to express how heartbreaking the loss of the life of this hero is," said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in a statement Friday evening. "Officer Croom died a hero in the line of duty, serving and protecting the city of Meridian (Thursday) evening."

“This whole incident is tragic and senseless,” said Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young.

Details for Croom’s services are:

Thursday

• Memorial Service: 1 p.m. at Meridian High School Gymnasium, 2320 32nd St. Meridian.

Friday

• Viewing: Noon to 4 p.m.

• Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omega Ceremony: 6 p.m.

Both Friday events will take place at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service, 5404 Watermelon Road, Northport.

Saturday

• Celebration of Life: Shelton State Community College, 9500 Old Greensboro Road Tuscaloosa. This event will begin Croom lying in state at the community college from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m.

• Internment: This will follow the Celebration of Life service and take place at Memory Hill Gardens, 2200 Skyland Blvd. E., in Tuscaloosa.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.