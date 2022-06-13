ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Boy, 16, shot multiple times in the Bronx; no arrests: NYPD

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said the teen was shot once in each leg and in the abdomen around 2:21 p.m. at Holland and Astor Avenues in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and is expected to survive.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PIX11

Pedestrian struck in Bronx hit-and-run; dog dead at scene: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said. The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. One […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Judge vacates murder convictions of Brooklyn drug lord, citing disgraced NYPD detective’s role

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Brooklyn judge vacated the murder convictions of Samuel “Baby Sam” Edmonson Wednesday. In court documents, Brooklyn prosecutors accused Edmonson of running a multi-million-dollar crack cocaine business in Brownsville and Bedford-Stuyvesant in the late 1980s, estimating Edmonson’s business created thousands of crack addicts.  In 1990, Edmonson was convicted of two murders […]
BROOKLYN, NY
