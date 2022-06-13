Boy, 16, shot multiple times in the Bronx; no arrests: NYPD
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, police said.
Authorities said the teen was shot once in each leg and in the abdomen around 2:21 p.m. at Holland and Astor Avenues in the Allerton section of the Bronx.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and is expected to survive.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Comments / 15