Touchmark at The Ranch in Prescott, AZ has completed its new building specifically designed for those who will benefit from memory care or early dementia support. Residents of Prescott and the surrounding areas are invited to a grand opening on Tuesday, June 28. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11:30 am, followed by an open house and lunch provided by local food truck Stack’d until 2:00 pm.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO