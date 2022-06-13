ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez 'Felt Like A Joke' Acting In Adult Roles After Disney Fame

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlBPQ_0g9Z5ZVj00
Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared the self-doubt she felt transitioning from a child actor of Disney fame to adult acting roles in Hollywood. The actress and singer was recently a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast where she talked about not feeling accepted by her peers in the industry.

"I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously," she said on the podcast. "I have slowly pushed through that, and I'm really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?" Pushing through her reservations clearly worked though. One of Selena's first post-Disney roles was the controversial Spring Breakers which starred another Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens and featured scenes of violence, sex, and drug use. Before that, she was known for wholesome roles in Barney & Friends and the Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place .

Now, Selena is an acclaimed music artist and actor with a Grammy nomination among other accolades under her belt. Most recently, she stars in the Hulu hit Only Muders in the Building alongside Hollywood vets Steve Martin and Martin Short . According to People , Selena was also a producer on the show. The show's second season is set to premiere on June 28th on Hulu. During an interview last month, Selena said that the second season is "a million times better than season one." In that same interview, she also revealed she was in the studio working on her next full-length album .

The Rare Beauty founder also made a special appearance at the White House in May where she discussed her journey with mental health to help spread awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source

Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
extratv

Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Make It Red-Carpet Official

Ryan Seacrest, 47, and Aubrey Paige, 24, took another step in their relationship!. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime.”. For their date night, Seacrest wore a pinstripe jacket and gray dress pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s biggest moments in movies and TV and bringing together some of today’s biggest celebrities. The awards show was hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, who incorporated several outfit changes into her hosting duties with looks from Vera Wang, Valentino, Versace and others. Hudgens started off the night by walking the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang royal blue gown that had a draped effect and lengthy train. Later on-stage, she wore other looks like a puff sleeve,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acclaimed Music#Sex#The Hollywood Reporter#Spring Breakers#Barney Friends
HollywoodLife

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut At Jennifer Lopez Movie Premiere

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple on June 8. The duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Ryan, 47, and Aubrey, 24, lovingly wrapped their arms around each other on the carpet and flashed smiles for the cameras. The American Idol host looked dapper in a white button up shirt and a navy, striped suit jacket, along with a pair of dark gray pants. His Instagram influencer girlfriend, meanwhile, stunned in a colorful maxi dress.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

‘Halftime’ Documents Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Controversial Super Bowl Pairing

In February 2020, Jennifer Lopez seemed happy to share the stage with Shakira for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Both pop stars performed medleys of their hit songs. But Halftime, the documentary that started streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14, shows that Lopez had doubts about the co-headlining act. In fact, she even said it was “the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl.”
FOOTBALL
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Love ‘Friends’: David Beckham, Selena Gomez and More

Could they be any more obsessed? Friends featured a who’s who of A-list guest stars during its iconic run, but the show’s celebrity reach did not end there. In the years since it originally aired, stars from every arena have professed their love for the sitcom. Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Her Fairytale Ending! Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, More Celebs Pen Heartfelt Messages Congratulating Britney Spears On Her Wedding

It was a fairytale wedding to remember forever for Britney Spears as she said "I do" to Sam Asghari in front of some of her closest friends — and they couldn't be happier for her!The intimate ceremony took place at the pop star's Thousand Oaks home on Thursday, June 9, and was attended by several Hollywood A-Listers including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, her husband, Carter Reum and her mom, Kathy Hilton.Following the couple's nuptials, Barrymore took to Instagram to reflect on Spears' inspiring journey — from her legal battle over her conservatorship to finally tying the knot...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation

June 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's graduation as a "modern family." The former couple reunited Wednesday for 13-year-old Kai's middle school graduation in New York. Watts shared a photo on Instagram featuring Schreiber, Kai and their 14-year-old son, Sasha. Watts' partner, Billy Crudup,...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Reveals Next Career Move Amid Music Success

Taylor Swift has been gracing fans with music over the past years, and it seems like she's ready to move forward and switch careers after the success of her self-directed short film "All Too Well." According to Pop Culture, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker wanted to write and direct a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy