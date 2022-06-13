Selena Gomez 'Felt Like A Joke' Acting In Adult Roles After Disney Fame

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared the self-doubt she felt transitioning from a child actor of Disney fame to adult acting roles in Hollywood. The actress and singer was recently a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast where she talked about not feeling accepted by her peers in the industry.

"I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously," she said on the podcast. "I have slowly pushed through that, and I'm really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?" Pushing through her reservations clearly worked though. One of Selena's first post-Disney roles was the controversial Spring Breakers which starred another Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens and featured scenes of violence, sex, and drug use. Before that, she was known for wholesome roles in Barney & Friends and the Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place .

Now, Selena is an acclaimed music artist and actor with a Grammy nomination among other accolades under her belt. Most recently, she stars in the Hulu hit Only Muders in the Building alongside Hollywood vets Steve Martin and Martin Short . According to People , Selena was also a producer on the show. The show's second season is set to premiere on June 28th on Hulu. During an interview last month, Selena said that the second season is "a million times better than season one." In that same interview, she also revealed she was in the studio working on her next full-length album .

The Rare Beauty founder also made a special appearance at the White House in May where she discussed her journey with mental health to help spread awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month .