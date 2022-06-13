ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats

By Ariana Figueroa
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfaGt_0g9Z44Vu00

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022 (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source New Mexico)

WASHINGTON — The White House and Democratic leaders expressed support Monday for a framework on gun control legislation that 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans agreed to over the weekend.

The second-deadliest school shooting in a decade in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24, sparked pressure on Congress to pass gun control legislation, as well as another mass shooting of 10 Black people on May 14 in Buffalo, New York.

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the group of bipartisan senators said in a statement.

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons.”

There is currently no bill text, but the framework would:

  • Provide funding to states to establish red flag laws.
  • Allocate funding for school resources such as mental health and violence prevention programs.
  • Require those under 21 to undergo a background check that includes a review of juvenile and mental health records.
  • Curb the illegal trafficking of guns known as straw purchasing, where someone can acquire a gun for someone else.
  • Require that convicted domestic violence abusers and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders are included in background checks, including “those who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.”

The nine Senate Democrats and one independent in the bipartisan group are Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Angus King of Maine, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The 10 Senate Republicans in the bipartisan group are John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a statement that he will schedule a vote for the bill as quickly as possible.

“After an unrelenting wave of gun-related suicides and homicides, including mass shootings, the Senate is poised to act on commonsense reforms to protect Americans where they live, where they shop, and where they learn,” he said.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the framework “does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president supports the framework, but is still pushing for Congress to renew a ban on assault weapons and expand background checks on firearms, and is pushing for the Senate to confirm his nomination to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach.

“The president wants to see Congress act and wants to see this on his desk as quick as possible,” she said during a Monday press briefing.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement Sunday commending the senators for making progress but didn’t yet endorse the plan.

“I am glad Senators Cornyn and Murphy are continuing to make headway in their discussions. I appreciate their hard work on this important issue,” said the Kentucky Republican. “The principles they announced today show the value of dialogue and cooperation.

“I continue to hope their discussions yield a bipartisan product that makes significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country.”

The last time Congress passed major gun control legislation was in 1994, when former President Bill Clinton signed into law a ban on assault riffles. But it was a temporary ban that ended in 2004.

“With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House,” Biden said. “Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives.”

The framework is short on detail, compared to the House’s gun control package passed last week.

The House package raises the age of purchasing semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, creates new requirements for storing guns in a home with children, prevents gun trafficking, requires all firearms to be traceable and closes the loophole on bump stocks , devices that increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic weapons, among other things.

It most likely would not be brought to the evenly divided Senate for a floor vote. Any successful Senate proposal would need 60 votes to advance beyond a filibuster.

“This bipartisan proposal is a first and necessary step to reduce gun violence in our communities,” Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who was not part of the bipartisan group, said in a statement. “Every moment that Congress does not act, another community bears witness to the heartbreaking consequences of gun violence. That’s why the Senate must move quickly to pass this long overdue proposal.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that while the Senate proposal is an important step, Congress still needs to do more on gun control.

“America’s epidemic of gun violence has reached a fever pitch — and Democrats will never stop working to end the bloodshed,” Pelosi said. “As we move forward on this bipartisan framework, we are continuing to fight for more life-saving measures: including universal background checks, banning high-capacity magazines and raising the age to buy assault weapons, which must also become law.”

“I joined these negotiations to ensure any agreement addressed illegal gun violence while upholding due process and protecting law-abiding Americans’ 2nd Amendment rights,” Cassidy said in a statement. “This agreement upholds that commitment.”

The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Biden urges assault weapons ban as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are […] The post Biden urges assault weapons ban as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level

ARLINGTON —  In a talk with high school students Monday, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said that after years of congressional inaction on gun violence, he is hopeful lawmakers may be able to make some progress this month.  It was the second time in the past five years that Kaine has visited Wakefield High School. The […] The post Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Gun Control#Bipartisan Senators#Politics Federal#U S Senate#The White House#Democratic#Republicans
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy