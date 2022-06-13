Two Vehicle Collision Blocks Ukiah’s South State Street

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office:. On June 12, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, CHP officers from Ukiah Area were on the scene of a non-injury traffic collision, northbound US-101, near MPM 41.40. CHP officers were conducting traffic control when a white Ford F-250, driven by Party #1 (P-1, Hodge) was traveling northbound on US-101 in the #2 lane, at approximately 60 mph. Hodge allowed his vehicle to travel through a flare pattern and strike the rear of a parked CHP patrol vehicle displaying its rear amber warning lights. The CHP patrol vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision, CHP personnel were not injured as a result of the collision. Hodge was treated on-scene by medical personnel and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision, Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor of this collision.

UKIAH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO