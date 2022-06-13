Son of former MLB pitcher commits to the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost received some good news on Monday. Riley Van Poppel of Argyle, Texas, committed to the Huskers.

He is ranked as an offensive lineman according to 247Sports composite rankings but listed as a defensive lineman. The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the country. The commitment comes just three days after his visit to Lincoln.

Van Poppel is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Todd Van Poppel. His father played for six different teams which included two different stints with the Texas Rangers. The younger Van Poppel now becomes a member of the 2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers recruiting class.

Van Poppel is still listed to visit the Michigan Wolverines on June 23. In 2021, he recorded 14 TFLs and 7 sacks according to 247Sports. Van Poppel is the highest-rated member of the class for Nebraska. So far they have a total of eight commitments.