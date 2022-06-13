ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Pronoun choice: Why it matters to some in LGBTQ+ community

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Rees
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEL39_0g9Z3HwJ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – We use pronouns every day. When you think of pronouns, you probably think of “he” referring to a man and “she” referring to a woman. However, pronouns go beyond a traditional scope, and understanding them is pivotal to respecting others, especially in the LGBTQ+ community.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Zac Boyer, the director of programs and marketing at Stonewall Columbus , uses they/them pronouns. Boyer said assuming an individual’s pronouns based on their appearance or name can be inaccurate and harmful. Further, people of trans experience or non-binary people don’t know that others understand their identity unless there’s an effort to learn their pronouns.

“The way that you show respect is through the words that you use,” Boyer said.

Grasping pronouns begins with understanding the concept that there are more than two genders and more than two sets of pronouns, Boyer said. When you ask someone their pronouns, they may say “she/her,” “he/him,” “they/them,” “she/they,” “he/they” and more.

People’s pronouns are entirely up to them and their identity, and there are many combinations that can make up their pronouns. When individuals have pronouns such as “she/they,” either is acceptable to the person and can often be interchanged.

So, how do we learn to talk to others about their pronouns? Getting used to speaking this way will not happen overnight, Boyer said, as the process of trying to be more respectful and inclusive is intentional work.

Boyer encourages everyone to incorporate a simple interaction like this into conversations with people we meet: “It’s nice to meet you. I use he/him pronouns. What pronouns do you use?”

While these interactions may feel uncomfortable, Boyer said the repetition will normalize talking about them and foster inclusivity in everyday spaces.

“Oftentimes, non-binary and trans identities aren’t going to be surface level,” Boyer said. “By doing something that might be a little uncomfortable in the moment, you could open the door to someone feeling more comfortable to be open about their authentic identity.”

It’s important to remember pronouns are not just for people of trans experience or for non-binary individuals. Each of us has the opportunity to foster inclusivity by telling others our pronouns.

Additional ways to tell others your pronouns are to include them in spaces online, such as your email signature or your social media profiles.

Boyer advises not to be overly dramatic if you make a mistake and use the wrong pronouns when speaking about someone. Pause, apologize, then use the correct pronoun. If you notice the individual is deeply affected by your mistake, make a note to have a conversation with them later in private. Again, keep it simple and say, “I’m so sorry. I’m going to keep working on this,” Boyer suggests.

For individuals who want to communicate to their friends and family that their pronouns have changed, Boyer said those conversations take a balancing of emotional labor.

“Coming out is not a one-and-done deal. It’s everyday interactions with baristas, with your colleagues, with someone you just met at a conference,” Boyer said. “So, understand that you need to balance the emotional labor you can take. If you don’t have it in you that day, then it’s OK – it doesn’t take away from your identity.”

View more information and resources on pronouns from Stonewall Columbus here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Main Library featured in national most beautiful list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ Main Library has been featured in Fodor’s Travel‘s list of most beautiful libraries in the U.S. The Main Library landed at spot 10, beating out Los Angeles Central Library at 11. Seattle’s Central Public Library was deemed the top spot, with Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, Nashville Public Library […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Family of Makenzi Ridley hopes billboard will bring answers to her death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Makenzi Ridley hopes a billboard will bring answers to their case. Next Friday will be the one-year anniversary of the 17-year-old's death and no arrest has been made. The billboard will go up on Livingston Avenue asking anyone with more information to come...
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Schools Address HB 99

I hope that everyone is enjoying summertime! As we look forward to next year, I wanted to take an opportunity to share information about House Bill 99. This new legislation permits the local Board of Education to make a local decision about staff members carrying firearms. Our current Board of Education policy allows only law enforcement personnel to carry weapons in our school buildings.
MARYSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Mighty 990

Multiple People Shot at Columbus, Ohio Cooling Center

DEVELOPING: Police and medics are at Glenwood Community Center in west Columbus after reports of multiple shots being fired. Witnesses told ABC 6 shots were fired after an argument in the parking lot of the community center. According to police, at least three people were shot in the incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pronoun#Racism
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: One dead in shooting near Columbus community center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and at least two others injured after a shooting near a Columbus community center Wednesday afternoon. Columbus police say that at about 5:46 p.m., officers responded to the Glenwood Community Center on the 1800 block of Fairmont Avenue on the report of a shooting. One woman, now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Dodge Park Community Center an overnight cooling center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents of the Latitude Five25 apartment complex near Mount Vernon will have a place to go overnight to beat the heat. The Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is operating an overnight cooling shelter Tuesday at the Dodge Park Community Center for residents of the complex, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

First Lady visits Deer Creek, opens new book trail

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Through a partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), First Lady Fran DeWine opened a new Storybook Trail in Deer Creek State Park today. After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, children and families walked with the First Lady on the new trail to mark the celebration.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Judge declares Eastland Mall a public nuisance, allowing for demolition if not cleaned up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A once iconic mall on the east side of Columbus, Eastland Mall has now been declared a "public nuisance" by the Franklin County Environmental Court. "This court does find the subject property in this case Eastland Mall to be in violation of Columbus City Code and a public nuisance," said Environmental Court Judge Stephanie Mingo during an injunction hearing Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black bear spotted at Clear Creek Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A black bear peeked out from the bushes toward a road at Clear Creek Metro Park this week, prompting a reminder from park staff about the dangers of wild animals. The black bears, which are native to Ohio, pass through the parks, park staff said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog shelter needs ice donations during power outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The power outage has caused a major need for ice at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. To keep the dogs cool, they are giving them ice chips and they are asking the public for bags of ice donations. There are currently 151 dogs housed at the shelter and the heat is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy