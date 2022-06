Did you YOLO some cash into the cryptocurrency market on the advice of some celebrity or influencer? Bad news: That money is gone now. On Monday, the cryptocurrency market experienced one of its worst crashes yet, with Bitcoin and Ethereum slumping to their lowest prices in nearly two years. Major trading platforms have locked up, supposedly stable coins have destabilized, and it’s likely that the market has not yet found its bottom, meaning there is a lot more money to be lost.

