ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Wrong-way driver severely injured after crash with DPS car in Chandler

By Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Officials said a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Loop 101 sustained severe injuries after a crash with an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper early Monday morning.

Bart Graves, spokesman for DPS, said the department received a call at 1:05 a.m. about a vehicle driving the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near mile marker 60, close to the Ray Road exit in Chandler.

A trooper was able to stop the wrong-way driver using his patrol vehicle, which the driver crashed into. The driver of the car had not been identified by the police.

The driver, who was in the vehicle alone, had severe injuries and was taken to a hospital. The state trooper sustained minor injuries.

DPS was investigating where impairment contributed to the collision, Graves said.

Reach reporter Sam Burdette at sburdette@gannett.com

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wrong-way driver severely injured after crash with DPS car in Chandler

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Veterinarian killed in west Phoenix crash remembered

ADOT officials say since 2018, thermal cameras have detected more than 250 wrong-way drivers. Now, they're hoping to install more cameras along Valley freeways. A credit union CFO is recommending Arizonans quickly pay off as much debt as possible and save at least six months worth of cash following the hike.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Four Children Injured in Car Accident on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

Several Victims Hurt in SUV Collision on Baseline Road. The incident occurred at 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a total...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Traffic Accident#Loop 101#Reach
AZFamily

Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

At Least 2 Killed in Fiery Car Accident on 7th Street [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 13, 2022) – Late Saturday morning, at least two victims were fatally struck in a fiery car accident on 7th Street. The crash took place around 11:00 a.m., along on 7th Street exit along Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Responding officers arrived at the scene and pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
thenewzealandtimes.com

Phoenix police officer shot dead, rushed to hospital, cops say

A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made. made. This story is broken. Check back for updates.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Redacted videos show Tempe officers' reaction after man drowns in front of them

TEMPE, Ariz. — More than three weeks after a man drowned pleading for help in front of Tempe officers, the City released more than five hours of body camera footage. However, for more than half of those five hours, the videos have no audio. Tempe also did not release any video or audio of the roughly four minutes and 35 seconds that Sean Bickings struggled to stay afloat.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

2 men in critical condition after shooting in Glendale neighborhood

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition after being shot in a Glendale neighborhood late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Glendale. According to Sgt. Ammie Leyvas, officers were called out to a shooting in the area where they...
GLENDALE, AZ
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a fiery crash in north Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

2 people killed after a fiery crash in north Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, two people died following a fiery crash in north Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place on the Loop 101 at 7th Street. The early reports showed that two vehicles got engulfed in flames [...]
ABC 15 News

Two killed in fiery crash on Loop 101 Pima near 7th Street

PHOENIX — At least two people are dead after a fiery crash in north Phoenix. At about 11 a.m. firefighters were called to Loop 101 Pima near 7th Street for reports of a crash with fire. Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) tell ABC15 that at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy