Officials said a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Loop 101 sustained severe injuries after a crash with an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper early Monday morning.

Bart Graves, spokesman for DPS, said the department received a call at 1:05 a.m. about a vehicle driving the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near mile marker 60, close to the Ray Road exit in Chandler.

A trooper was able to stop the wrong-way driver using his patrol vehicle, which the driver crashed into. The driver of the car had not been identified by the police.

The driver, who was in the vehicle alone, had severe injuries and was taken to a hospital. The state trooper sustained minor injuries.

DPS was investigating where impairment contributed to the collision, Graves said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wrong-way driver severely injured after crash with DPS car in Chandler