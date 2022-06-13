Swaggerty heading back down to Triple-A

After being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis last Sunday, outfielder Travis Swaggerty is heading back to the Indians.

To make room for the call-ups of outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba and infielder/outfielder Hoy Park, Swaggerty along with Aaron Fletcher are going back to Indy.

Appearing in five games for the Pirates, Swaggerty had one hit in nine at bats with a .111 average. He struck out four times.

Before being called up, Swaggerty was batting .280 with 37 hits, five doubles, two triples and four home runs along with 22 RBI.

Swaggerty is the #13 ranked Pirates prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Fletcher was 0-1 over 8.2 inning of relief with a 9.35 ERA. He allowed 10 hits, nine runs, all earned, struck out six and walked three.

The Pirates begin a four-game series in St. Louis Monday night. They’ll play a doubleheader on Tuesday with Bryse Wilson getting the start for the Pirates in game two, with no starter listed yet for game one.

The Pirates also released their Monday night lineup with Smith-Njigba­­ in the starting nine.