Jeff Hardy, wrestling star and NC native, arrested on DUI charge ahead of World 3-Way Tag Team Championship

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 18: Wrestler Jeff Hardy attends the WWE and USA Network help U.S Marine Corp Toys for Tots Foundation event at the NBC Experience store on December 18, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy, who was twice arrested in North Carolina in the past, was arrested Monday in Volusia County, Florida, according to TMZ .

Hardy, a former WWE star and current AEW star, was reportedly arrested on charges of felony DUI, misdemeanor violating restrictions placed on driver’s license and misdemeanor driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

TMZ reports that this marks the third time Hardy was accused of driving under the influence since 2018.

He was charged with DWI in March 2018 in North Carolina and charged again with DWI in October 2019 in North Carolina.

WWE describes Hardy as “one of the most popular WWE Champions in history.”

Hardy, known as The Charismatic Enigma, wrestles with his brother Matt as the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz.

The two were set to wrestle in the World Tag Title 3-Way Ladder Match against Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday . It’s unclear if the arrest may have an impact on the match.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

PWMania

New Details on Jeff Hardy’s June 2022 DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning, as PWMania.com previously reported. ESPN.com’s Marc Raimondi tweeted further information about Hardy’s arrest. “Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen ‘swerving’ and ‘running off’ the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed ‘to be in a stupor and confused,’ per the report.
FOX8 News

Video shows brawl break out at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense! A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night. A fan captured the video of the scuffle that disrupted the race. Some cars got tangled up […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ComicBook

AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy Following DUI Arrest

AEW President Tony Khan released the following statement regarding Jeff Hardy following his arrest on Monday in Florida — "We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Hardy was booked on multiple charges including DUI and driving with a suspended license. His blood-alcohol level was reportedly over three times the legal limit.
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa St in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.” The victim, Sherrod Ferebee, 21, succumbed to their injury. Officers at the scene say they found Ferebee […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ComicBook

Jeff Hardy: More Details on Arrest, Status of AEW Dynamite Match

Jeff Hardy was arrested and booked early Monday morning in Volusia County Florida on three charges, including driving under the influence (his third offense in 10 years) and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Since then, a number of details regarding the arrest have become public. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Hardy took a breathalyzer test that provided a 0.294 blood-alcohol content reading. A second test came in only slightly lower, both of which were well above the legal limit of .08.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
