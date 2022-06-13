ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, closes park

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

Officials closed all five entrances and began evacuating visitors from the northern part of the park. Park officials said roads going in and out of the community of Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park are impassable.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VhkV_0g9Z2ZcM00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is a washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhcrR_0g9Z2ZcM00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is a large rockslide on North Entrance Road in Gardner Canyon of Yellowstone National Park, Montana on Monday, June 13, 2022. All the entrances to Yellowstone National Park were temporarily closed Monday due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding, park officials said. (National Park Service via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27r0Oj_0g9Z2ZcM00
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is high water in the Gardiner River along the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Montana, that washed out part of a road on Monday, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)

Superintendent Cam Sholly says the northern loop of the park could be closed for a substantial amount of time.

Park officials planned to start evacuating visitors from the southern loop of the park on Monday afternoon because more rain is in the forecast.

