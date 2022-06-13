ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

See where IL ranks when it comes to having fun

By Janye Killelea
WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Everyone has their own definition of “fun,” but no matter what yours may be you’re in the right state for it. According to WalletHub, Illinois is fifth on their 2022’s Most Fun States in America list. It sits in...

wgntv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WGN TV

This Illinois city named best for single dads

CHICAGO – With the countdown to Father’s Day underway, a new study looked at which U.S. cities are the best for single dads. High-fives go out to west suburban Naperville. LawnStarter named the suburb as 2022’s Best City for Single Dads after comparing 200 of the largest cities in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Mesoscale Excessive Precipitation Discussion – includes northern portion of Chicago area until 6PM CDT…

Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion 0349 NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD 200 PM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 Areas affected...Eastern Wisconsin...Northern Illinois...Southern Michigan Concerning...Heavy rainfall...Flash flooding possible Valid 1PM CDT to 6PM CDT SUMMARY...Ongoing complex of thunderstorms to bring torrential rainfall rates to parts of the Lower Great Lakes this afternoon. Areas of flash flooding are possible. DISCUSSION...17Z surface analysis continued to show a surface warm front inching north through the Midwest with increasingly unstable atmospheric profiles within the warm sector. Dew points are reaching the low 80s in parts of southern Illinois and 850mb moisture flux is increasing along and north of the front. The ongoing complex of thunderstorms associated with an MCV tracking into central Wisconsin will continue on an ESE trajectory this afternoon with convection forming along the strengthening MUCAPE gradient. MUCAPE will vary significantly by location, but range generally between 2,000-4,000 J/kg. PWs are also on the rise with values approaching 2.0" later this afternoon. RAP mesoanalysis and short term forecasts suggest effective bulk vertical wind shear will increase to 50-60 knots and effective SRH values from 100-200 m2/s2 this afternoon. These values are very favorable for keeping ongoing convection organized. As low level inflow intersects the front, additional strengthening of the convection is possible, along with the potential for intensifying convection on the southwest flank of the complex. Some areas, notably north of Milwaukee, in southwest Michigan, and northern Indiana have dealt with measurable rainfall over the last week. Soils are closer to normal saturation-wise, but they still have picked up 200-400% of normal rainfall over the last week. Given rainfall rates with the previous convective cluster in Minnesota had already produced >2"/hr rates, and the atmosphere contains similar favorable parameters, the expectation is for max hourly rainfall rates to range between 2-3"/hr. Areas most susceptible to flash flooding are the areas that contain more sensitive soils from rainfall over the past week, as well as urbanized centers and poor drainage locations. FFGs in these areas are as low as 1-1.5"/hr, which does include areas between Milwaukee and Green Bay.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

New law: continuous glucose monitors must be covered by insurance in IL

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation which will expand access to continuous glucose monitors for those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The signing of Senate Bill 2969 took place Wednesday at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The bill, now law, requires health insurance companies to cover the cost of “medically necessary continuous […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Golf, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Rhode Island State
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy