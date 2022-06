Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans didn’t have to look to another galaxy for his take on “Toy Story” legend Buzz Lightyear. The “Captain America” star couldn’t help but harness the iconic Buzz Lightyear voice originated by Tim Allen in the animated franchise spanning back to 1995 when portraying the “real” astronaut Buzz in “Lightyear,” out June 17. “It’s tough,” Evans admitted to Variety on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To infinity and beyond,’ you just kind of do a shameless Tim Allen impression, because it’s intimidating.” Space...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO