Two men who drowned on Arkansas River identified

Two men who drowned on the Arkansas River on June 6 have been identified by the Fremont County coroner.

Kenneth Ward, 79, of Florence, and Stefano Pezzella, 37, of Quincy, Ill., were killed in separate incidents when their boats capsized on the Arkansas River in Fremont County.

"Both individuals were autopsied,” said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. “The manner of death is looked at as accident, and the cause is drowning.”

Keller noted that the Arkansas River recently has been running "rather high."

Pezzella, a firefighter, was rafting with friends on a private raft in the Royal Gorge and was passing through Sunshine Rapid when his boat flipped at around 3 p.m., throwing him into the water. He attempted to swim through a rapid known as "Sledge Hammer," according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Commercial rafting guides who happened to be nearby attempted CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on him after he was pulled from the water. Emergency medical technicians also rendered aid but could not save his life. He was pronounced dead around 3:40 p.m.

Ward was "in a private raft by himself, and the boat capsized" in the Florence area, Keller said. CPW launched a search and rescue operation at around 4 p.m. to look for Ward, who witnesses said appeared “to be in some distress” when they saw him floating by the Florence River Park earlier in the day.

The search was suspended Monday evening as night fell. It resumed the next morning, and Ward’s body was recovered after 3:30 p.m.

A teenager, identified as 16-year-old David Marez of Pueblo, and another Puebloan, Eric May, 34, drowned in Lake Pueblo on Monday and Tuesday last week. They were the third and fourth people to drown at the popular recreation spot in nine days.

