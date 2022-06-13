CycleBar coming to Augusta, makes announcement on Monday

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – CycleBar, the world’s largest indoor cycling franchise, is coming to the city of Augusta.

Officials with CycleBar say that the new cycling studio, which would be the company’s first in the market, made the announcement on Monday.

According to officials, CycleBar is experiencing an impressive growth trajectory with over 250 locations currently operating and more than 500 licensed locations.

Organizers say that the strategic expansion in Augusta is a key element to the growth of the brand’s premium indoor cycling experience with five types of classes: Classic, Connect, Performance, Empower, and Xpress.

According to the President of CycleBar, CycleBar has recently announced several other franchise agreements in markets including San Francisco, CA, San Jose, CA, Kyle, TX, Orlando, FL, and now Augusta.

The new cycling studio is expected to open its doors within the coming year.

