ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

A week after asking him to turn himself in, Bellingham police book man wanted on 31 charges

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfxEj_0g9Z1Keu00

The Bellingham Police Department located and arrested a man wanted on suspicion of 31 charges in Whatcom County, including possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, vehicle prowl, attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment.

Whatcom County Jail records show Brandon Maurice Thompson, 28, was booked at 11:53 a.m. Monday, June 13.

The booking came nearly a week after the Bellingham Police Department took to Facebook June 7 to ask Thompson to turn himself in peacefully .

Thompson was arrested earlier Monday in Sedro-Woolley, found “in yet another stolen car,” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, and was transferred to the Bellingham Police Department’s custody.

According to last week’s post, Thompson was wanted for: five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of attempting to elude police, six counts of identity theft, one count of vehicle theft, two counts of second-degree theft, one count of second-degree possession of stolen property, one count of reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowl, five counts of third-degree theft, one count of third-degree malicious mischief, five counts of attempted third-degree theft.

The police post said Thompson was wanted on suspicion of six different incidents in the past two months within Bellingham:

▪ On April 10, Thompson was seen driving a stolen car to a hotel on surveillance video. Fingerprints inside the car identified him as the driver.

▪ On April 11, police received a report that an iPad and credit cards had been stolen out of a car. The iPad was located at the hotel in April 10 incident, and more than $1,000 in purchases using the stolen credit cards was made. Surveillance video showed Thompson was the one making the purchases.

▪ On April 14, surveillance video showed Thompson stealing $2,000 worth of tools out of a vehicle.

▪ On April 23, police tried to stop a Honda Civic, but had to end the pursuit due to reckless driving when the car drove into oncoming lanes of traffic. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house shortly afterward and reportedly found that Thompson had been the driver of the Civic at the time it attempted to elude Bellingham police and that a 6-year-old had been in the car at the time.

▪ On May 7, credit cards were reported stolen out of a car and used the next day to make purchases. Surveillance video showed Thompson driving away in a stolen Honda Prelude. Later that same day, Thompson attempted to make more purchases and was seen leaving in a stolen Honda Civic. An officer attempted to block Thompson in, but he managed to “squeeze by” and left the parking lot at high speeds, and police did not pursue.

▪ On June 5, a Washington State Patrol trooper attempted to stop Thompson in yet another stolen Honda Civic, prompting Thompson to speed off at 80 mph and pass cars by crossing into oncoming traffic.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show there was a bench warrant for his arrest out of Skagit County for charges of identity theft, possession of stolen property, vehicle prowling and making or having burglar tools from a 2020 incident.

Court records also show Thompson also was awaiting trial in Whatcom County scheduled to begin July 5 on two separate possession of a stolen vehicle charges from 2020 and 2021 and two unlawful possession of a firearm charges from 2020 and that he has previous convictions for assault, possession of stolen property, theft and burglary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sedro Woolley#The Bellingham Herald
KGMI

One dead, one missing in Nooksack River rafting accident

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A rafting accident near Glacier has left at least one person dead and another missing. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said the raft overturned in the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday afternoon. Five people, including a guide, were onboard. The guide...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

1 dead, 1 missing after raft overturns on Nooksack River

GLACIER, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 2:55pm to an area of the north fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14th, due to a report of people in the water after a raft overturned. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email...
KXLY

Man at center of Silver Alert found safe

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An 89-year-old man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe. Norman Darrow, who was missing out of Lake Stevens, was found by law enforcement in British Columbia. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Victim In Fatal Incident Friday Night On Glenwood Avenue Identified

This afternoon the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office provided the following information regarding the man killed on Glenwood Avenue Friday night. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the examination and confirmed the identification of the 30-year-old male who was involved in a pedestrian versus motor vehicle collision near the 4800 block of Glendale Avenue in Everett, Washington on June 11th, 2022. The decedent is Daniel Brakke of Everett, Washington. The cause of death is blunt force injuries. The manner of death is Accident.
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whatcom-news.com

Months-long closure of LaBounty Drive planned in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — The City of Ferndale issued an advisory today warning motorists that a section of LaBounty Drive will be closed to through traffic 24/7 between Monday, June 20th, and Monday, September 26th. LaBounty Drive between W Smith Road and Slater Road will be closed to through traffic...
FERNDALE, WA
MyNorthwest

Nearly 600 without power in Everett area after car hits pole

A car struck a power pole in Everett on Monday, resulting in a power outage for nearly 600 people. According to Everett police, the incident occurred on 19th Avenue Southeast, between 121st Street Southeast and 126th Street Southeast. A silver sedan appears to have struck the pole head-on, causing the...
EVERETT, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
976
Followers
107
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy