Madison, WI

Over 15,000 customers affected by outages according to MG&E

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Over 15,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are...

Thousands without power in SW Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms sweeping across southwestern Wisconsin that triggered reports of tornadoes across the region and spurred up to a half-dozen simultaneous tornado warning have also knocked out power for thousands throughout the evening. The storm has continued to blow across through the middle of the state...
MADISON, WI
MG&E: 230 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric crews are rushing to restore electricity to thousands of the city’s residents and businesses after Monday’s storms toppled trees and power lines, leaving large swaths stretching from Middleton to the Isthmus in the dark. In an update, the utility reported...
MADISON, WI
Massive Storm Leave Over 17,000 Madison Residents Without Power

Yesterday’s severe weather left over 17,000 people in the city of Madison without power, and saw over 300 trees blown down, many blocking roads and sidewalks. One of the largest instances of damage yesterday happened on the city’s east side, when an apartment building near the Dane County Airport had part of its roof blown off during the storm. City officials say that the roof had been redone a few years prior, and had been inspected by the city at the time.
MADISON, WI
Severe storms hit Oconomowoc twice

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Mother Nature isn't cutting Oconomowoc a break. First, there was hail the size of quarters on Friday, June 10. Three days later, more storms led to severe flooding. At Big Rich's Small Engine Tuesday, June 14, puddles and debris were evidence of Monday's storms. Oconomowoc's mayor said...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder. The area was reported to have cleared...
BARABOO, WI
Under heat warning, thousands still without power in storm’s aftermath

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme heat matched with power outages are causing some Madison residents to worry about what’s next. Madison Gas & Electric reported Tuesday afternoon nearly 4,000 people are still without power. The utility said while many customers can expect to have lights back on by the evening, it also expects some outages to last until Wednesday.
MADISON, WI
Here’s what to do with the food in your fridge if you lost power

MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of Madison-area residents lost power Monday night after severe storms rolled through the area, meaning they’ll likely have to get rid of any perishable food they weren’t able to keep cold. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, perishable items can last up to 4 hours in a non-functioning refrigerator as long as the...
MADISON, WI
Multiple roads closed across southern Wisconsin due to crashes after tornado moves through

OAKDALE, Wis. — I-90/94 eastbound is closed near I-90 due to a crash. A confirmed tornado moved through the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. ‼️Tornado headed towards Oakdale‼️ TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022 Footage from the area shows significant backups. 511 traffic maps show that traffic is completely stopped between the ramp from...
OAKDALE, WI
Crews continue to clean up day after strong storms

MADISON, Wis. — Crews continue to clean up damage left behind by Monday afternoon’s strong storms as power remains out for thousands of people in the Madison area and temperatures rise to near-record levels. That includes the site of one of the hardest-hit areas in Madison — an...
MADISON, WI
High winds downed power lines serving thousands in Monday's storm

We Energies is working to restore power to as many as 19,000 customers Tuesday following storms that rolled through Madison and Milwaukee Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for We Energies said the worst damage was concentrated in southern Milwaukee County and northern Racine County, where straight-line winds took down trees and power lines.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Damage reported in parts of Dane County following line of severe storms

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, two buildings on Straubel Court near Madison College had their roofs ripped off due to the storm, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; La Crosse; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Milwaukee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Ozaukee; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Sheboygan; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon; Vilas; Washington; Waukesha; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 371 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LA CROSSE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MILWAUKEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE OZAUKEE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO SHEBOYGAN TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU VERNON VILAS WASHINGTON WAUKESHA WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WATCH: Significant flooding and damage after powerful storms hit SE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Severe weather affected thousands in Southeastern Wisconsin Monday, June 13. Several communities suffered significant damage after Monday afternoon's storms. Giant trees were uprooted in several yards. Downed power lines closed roads and shut down power. For a time, an entire neighborhood was cut off when a tree fell across the entrance street.
WISCONSIN STATE
Oconomowoc struck by intense weather, widespread damage reported

OCONOMOWOC — Friday's hailstorm left the city covered in a sheen of ice with streets flooded and property damaged after an unexpected, severe and slow-moving weather event struck the area. Oconomowoc resident Dan Moldenhauer said he’d never seen anything like it before. He was on his way back from...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
MADISON, WI
Police Activity at Marcus Point Cinema

Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat. The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of Monday’s storm. Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon. Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison Fire Department responds to more than five dozen storm-related calls Monday

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews responded to 61 storm-related calls between 2:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Monday. Officials said that most calls were powerlines that had been hit by falling trees and branches. Firefighters worked to form a perimeter around imminent hazards, to allow for Madison Gas & Electric technicians to respond.
MADISON, WI
Sun Prairie police telling people to avoid area near Costco

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police are telling people to stay away from the area of Providence Street and Triumph Drive due to a police presence. The area is near the Sun Prairie Costco off of Triumph Drive. Police did not provide any more information on the nature...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

