Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey is a four-part docuseries, directed by Rachel Dretzin, about the history of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), a sect of the Mormon church that promoted polygamy, or as they call it, “plural marriage.” For years, the sect’s “ultimate prophet” was a man named Rulon Jeffs, who had to approve every marriage performed by his church. After his 2002 death, his son Warren took over and became the “ultimate prophet,” and in 2008, he was busted on charges of sexual, psychological and physical abuse. KEEP SWEET: PRAY AND OBEY: STREAM IT...

