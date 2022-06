PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police chief is pushing to get radar for police officers across the state. Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow municipal police to use radar. That's why Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes is pushing to change that. He said using radar is the most effective way to track speeders.Grimes said the biggest complaint he gets from residents involves speeding, and he anticipates it getting worse."We continue to see increasing growth and population in the South Hills here, particularly Peters Township," said Grimes.His officers track speeders using several devices like stopwatches, VASCAR, NRAD and...

