Hastings College names distinguished professorship for Dr. Byron Jensen
By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
2 days ago
HASTINGS, NE – An endowed professorship in music funded by an anonymous donor more than a decade ago has been named in honor of Dr. Byron Jensen, professor of music who retired in May, said Dr. Robin Koozer, associate vice president of advancement and chair emeritus of music....
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Department of Corrections joined Central Community College’s criminal justice internship program for the first time this summer. Two students are on their fourth and final week as interns at Hall County Corrections. Michael David, Criminal Justice Instructor at CCC, stated they...
KEARNEY, NE - Amber Taylor has been selected as assistant principal for Northeast Elementary School beginning in August 2022. “We are looking forward to adding an assistant principal to support our students, teachers, and families at Northeast Elementary,” said Jason Mundorf, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent. “This additional position will coordinate with Mrs. Gundersen to assist in staff and teacher development, as well as offer an intentional focus on student management and family engagement. Amber is an incredibly talented young leader who has been instrumental in several district initiatives already. Her skill set will prove to be a terrific asset to Northeast Elementary and its school community. I cannot thank our Board of Education enough for supporting Northeast Elementary and our district with this position!”
YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York have been gushing over one another for 75 years and their love for one another keeps on growing. Melvin and JoAnn both attended York...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a project that would expand part of Railside, with a vote of 9-0. The project will add to the current green space with new landscaping like grass and other plants. It would take part of...
Address: 606 N Minnesota Ave. Suite 2 Hastings, Nebraska 68901. The essence of our organization exists to improve the communities health–to preserving and improving the health of residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. We are committed to the principles of public health and strive to be a credible, collaborative and stable resource in our communities. Our success requires collaboration with many agencies and dedicated persons who support our mission, learn more and get involved.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Army National Guard held a Send-Off Ceremony on Sunday to honor the soldiers and families of the 1057th Military Police Company as the soldiers are about to embark on their mission overseas. Sixty-five volunteer soldiers are going on the Law and Order Mission and...
YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
KEARNEY — Nine businesses are receiving almost $107,000 in funds from a city of Kearney program that encourages renovation and preservation in downtown Kearney. The city of Kearney, in partnership with the Community Redevelopment Authority and Downtown Improvement Board, on Tuesday announced the businesses that are receiving 2022 funds through the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.
KEARNEY, NE — Several downtown businesses in Kearney are getting a financial boost thanks to a city grant program. Eight businesses will get a combined total of $106,750 to assist with nine projects through the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program. The program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners could apply to compete for funds to address improvements roof and brick repairs, historic window replacement, fire suppression systems, electrical upgrades, and more.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island Streets Division is announcing that there will be overnight parking restrictions on select downtown streets to facilitate re-striping parking stalls and painting curb. This work is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 19 (weather dependent) and will take approximately two weeks.
KEARNEY, NE — The effort to expand the Kearney Regional Airport terminal is slowing down. As part of its consent agenda on Tuesday, the Kearney City Council unanimously rejected a bid for the project from Sampson Construction. According to city documents, the Lincoln-based company bid for a $16.37 million budget, nearly $8 million more than city planners were hoping for.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This past week’s weather has been quite brutal as we have seen hail storm after hail storm wreaking havoc on people’s homes, vehicles and crops. We could definitely do without all the damaging ice cubes from heaven as we still have a rain deficit in most areas. As we take a look at the current drought monitor, still a lot brown and even some red on the map between Hill City and Imperial as things remain very dry around the region. Let’s start with the precipitation deficits for the Tri-Cities. As of today, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are roughly anywhere from 3 to 4.5 inches below normal for the year. Normal is right around 12 inches.. give or take a quarter. Even with the rain we have had this past week, we have a ways to go. But what about areas north, south and east? Let’s take a quick trip north to Ord. In about the same boat as the Tri-Cities with a deficit of 3.75 inches. Now let’s head south to Superior. Looks like you folks are fairing a little better. Still behind though by 1.75 inches for the year. And finally let’s take a gander, to the east, at Beatrice. What’s this? A surplus? Yes. almost 2.5 inches over for the year. It appears something or someone is controlling the weather and having most of the rain fall to the southeast. After all, that’s where it is no longer dry. Hmm.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fentanyl-related overdoses in Grand Island continue to rise causing health officials to raise awareness. In March, a rampant spike in overdoses lead to the drug enforcement administration investigating fentanyl and how it’s gotten into Nebraska. The wave of fentanyl sweeping Nebraska is causing “mass overdoses,” and...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Large hail and high winds led to broken trees and downed powerlines in central Nebraska. Hastings Utilities continue their work in response to the severe weather that hit the area Tuesday night. A key area of focus Wednesday morning for the utilities department included customers in...
KEARNEY — Zuri Hain said her father rarely talks about it, bit he lost a friend in the mass shooting at Colombine High School in Denver. “I’m here to make sure we care about individual lives,” Hain said. She was among about 30 protesters from the group...
YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm. Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were...
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. -- Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance of the SNARE Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, and Central City Police Department, made the arrests on Sunday and Monday. The investigation resulted in the location of several controlled substances in traffic stops in central Nebraska, NSP said.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a hot and humid weekend, we’ll see temperatures come up another level today. It is a bit humid this morning, but as south and southwest winds increase in speed, dew points (how humid it feels) will come down through the day. As this drier air moves in, this will allow for temperatures to warm up quicker. This is going to push much of the area into record high territory this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid/upper 90s in the northwest corner of the Local4 viewing area to around 108° in Southwest Nebraska. For the Tri-Cities, highs are expected to get up to around 103° to 106°, which should at least tie, if not break record highs. The record is 104° in Grand Island going back to 1922. The record is 100° in Hastings going back to 1952. The record is 102° in Kearney going back to 1952. The winds that will be picking up out of the south southwest will get up around 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a rogue thundershower this evening, but this should remain fairly isolated and severe weather is not expected. Winds will remain quite breezy ahead of an approaching cold front from the west northwest. Behind the front, winds will turn more north northwesterly and won’t be quite as strong. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will drop anywhere from the lower 60s west to the lower 80s east.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in custody following a wild night. Grand Island Police arrested Miguel Villatoro, 26, on several charges including DUI with serious bodily injury, first degree assault, and resisting arrest following an incident overnight. Grand Island Police said Villatoro got into an...
CLAY COUNTY, Neb. — Emergency crews battled an overnight fire in Saronville. Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis said a call came in just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that grain bins at CPI were on fire. Sutton and Clay Center Fire Departments were dispatched and reported a heavy...
