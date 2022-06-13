ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Pronoun choice: Why it matters to some in LGBTQ+ community

By David Rees, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzBR0_0g9Yzt4z00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – We use pronouns every day. When you think of pronouns, you probably think of “he” referring to a man and “she” referring to a woman. However, pronouns go beyond a traditional scope, and understanding them is pivotal to respecting others, especially in the LGBTQ+ community.

Zac Boyer, the director of programs and marketing at Stonewall Columbus , uses they/them pronouns. Boyer said assuming an individual’s pronouns based on their appearance or name can be inaccurate and harmful. Further, people of trans experience or non-binary people don’t know that others understand their identity unless there’s an effort to learn their pronouns.

“The way that you show respect is through the words that you use,” Boyer said.

Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned in United Arab Emirates

Grasping pronouns begins with understanding the concept that there are more than two genders and more than two sets of pronouns, Boyer said. When you ask someone their pronouns, they may say “she/her,” “he/him,” “they/them,” “she/they,” “he/they” and more.

People’s pronouns are entirely up to them and their identity, and there are many combinations that can make up their pronouns. When individuals have pronouns such as “she/they,” either is acceptable to the person and can often be interchanged.

So, how do we learn to talk to others about their pronouns? Getting used to speaking this way will not happen overnight, Boyer said, as the process of trying to be more respectful and inclusive is intentional work.

Boyer encourages everyone to incorporate a simple interaction like this into conversations with people we meet: “It’s nice to meet you. I use he/him pronouns. What pronouns do you use?”

Catholic group launches ‘Hide the Pride’ anti-LGBTQ library campaign

While these interactions may feel uncomfortable, Boyer said the repetition will normalize talking about them and foster inclusivity in everyday spaces.

“Oftentimes, non-binary and trans identities aren’t going to be surface level,” Boyer said. “By doing something that might be a little uncomfortable in the moment, you could open the door to someone feeling more comfortable to be open about their authentic identity.”

It’s important to remember pronouns are not just for people of trans experience or for non-binary individuals. Each of us has the opportunity to foster inclusivity by telling others our pronouns.

Additional ways to tell others your pronouns are to include them in spaces online, such as your email signature or your social media profiles.

Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned in United Arab Emirates

Boyer advises not to be overly dramatic if you make a mistake and use the wrong pronouns when speaking about someone. Pause, apologize, then use the correct pronoun. If you notice the individual is deeply affected by your mistake, make a note to have a conversation with them later in private. Again, keep it simple and say, “I’m so sorry. I’m going to keep working on this,” Boyer suggests.

For individuals who want to communicate to their friends and family that their pronouns have changed, Boyer said those conversations take a balancing of emotional labor.

“Coming out is not a one-and-done deal. It’s everyday interactions with baristas, with your colleagues, with someone you just met at a conference,” Boyer said. “So, understand that you need to balance the emotional labor you can take. If you don’t have it in you that day, then it’s OK – it doesn’t take away from your identity.”

View more information and resources on pronouns from Stonewall Columbus here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Schools Address HB 99

I hope that everyone is enjoying summertime! As we look forward to next year, I wanted to take an opportunity to share information about House Bill 99. This new legislation permits the local Board of Education to make a local decision about staff members carrying firearms. Our current Board of Education policy allows only law enforcement personnel to carry weapons in our school buildings.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Mighty 990

Multiple People Shot at Columbus, Ohio Cooling Center

DEVELOPING: Police and medics are at Glenwood Community Center in west Columbus after reports of multiple shots being fired. Witnesses told ABC 6 shots were fired after an argument in the parking lot of the community center. According to police, at least three people were shot in the incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

J.D. Vance voices opposition to Senate gun reform framework

In Washington, a bipartisan group of Senators appears to be on the cusp of a gun reform deal. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has even given his blessing to the framework, but a bit closer to home, Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance says he wouldn’t vote for it. “From what I’ve seen of […] The post J.D. Vance voices opposition to Senate gun reform framework appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DELAWARE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio police chiefs, Democratic mayors call for gun reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Democratic mayors are calling on state and federal lawmakers to do more when it comes to gun reform. Leaders from Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron, Toledo, Dayton, and Cleveland all put out a rallying cry Monday as Ohio moves forward on new laws when it comes to guns. Ohio mayors and police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

A group of Ohio mayors push back against state's lax gun control laws

A coalition of Ohio Democratic mayors spoke out Monday, and said lawmakers and Gov. Mike DeWine are taking the state in the wrong direction when it comes to guns. "We're putting more guns onto the streets, into our schools, requiring less training and putting a proliferation of assault weapons out in our communities. Why are we surprised at the violence we're seeing?" said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pronoun#Racism
sciotovalleyguardian.com

First Lady visits Deer Creek, opens new book trail

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Through a partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), First Lady Fran DeWine opened a new Storybook Trail in Deer Creek State Park today. After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, children and families walked with the First Lady on the new trail to mark the celebration.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

How to file a claim with AEP over spoiled food, hotel stays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong winds, thunderstorms and high temperatures became a combination that left many without electricity for days. If you had food go bad, lost wages at your job or had to stay in a hotel because of an extended outage, AEP has an online portal to file a claim. It’s not a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy