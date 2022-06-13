Sean 'Diddy' Combs getting Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards

Congratulations are in order for Diddy , who is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards!

The award ​​”honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence,” BET said while making the announcement.

Diddy will join the likes of Queen Latifah , Mary J, Blige , Anita Baker , Prince , Diana Ross , Whitney Houston , and others who have been honored with the award.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement.

“His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Don't miss the 2022 BET Awards broadcasting live on Sunday, June 26, 2022 on BET at 8PM ET/PT. Before the big night, see the full list of nominees right here .

