Attalla, AL

Storage unit fire in Attalla becomes first instance of emergency assistance from GFD

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
A fire that broke out on Saturday morning ended up becoming a monumental moment for both the Attalla and Gadsden fire departments.

According to Attalla Chief Chris Correll, the fire began about 7 a.m. Saturday at a storage unit facility in the city.

"We don't exactly know what started the fire directly, but we do know that the cause of it was from an individual sleeping inside one of the storage units," he said.

When firefighters got to the scene, they quickly realized that they would need assistance. As a result, the Gadsden Fire Department was able to come in to help with putting the fire out.

Gadsden Chief Wil Reed said this was his department's first time assisting Attalla since the signing of a new agreement that allows the municipalities to assist one another in emergencies when needed.

"We got the call for assistance at 7:07 that morning and we were able to send out two engines to help them out," Reed said. "I think things went really smoothly and I'm happy with the outcome that we had regarding the situation."

Correll said the storage unit facility took extensive damage from the fire, with all 24 units within the facility being directly affected or damaged.

"Some damages were worse than others. At least 12 had major damage because they were full of people's belongings. However, there were some that were empty, which allowed for less property to be destroyed," Correll said.

A Gadsden firefighter was injured while combatting the blaze. He was reported to be in stable condition when he was transported from the scene. Reed said he has since been released from the hospital and is in good condition.

