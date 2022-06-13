Excessive heat warning extended through Thursday

Yes, it's disgustingly hot and humid outside this week, even by Evansville standards.

Check out this space throughout the week as we keep track of new records, safety updates, power outages and more.

The National Weather Service extended its Excessive Heat Warning for the Evansville and Henderson areas through Thursday.

The high temperature in Evansville today is expected to reach 97 degrees, with a peak heat index of 104.

Overnight, the low temperature did manage to sneak down to 75 degrees, which is six degrees cooler than what the area managed the night before.

No mistake: It was hot outside today, but it didn't get quite as hot as the National Weather Service thought it would.

The city of Evansville registered a high temperature of 96 degrees, which tied the record set for June 14 in 1920.

Forecasters had expected a high of 98 degrees for Tuesday. The high on Wednesday is expected to reach 97 degrees. The record for June 15 is 100 degrees, set in 1952.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management called for an Air Quality Action Day on Wednesday, warning there could be high ozone pollution levels for much of the state. In Southwest Indiana, this includes Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, Spencer, Perry, Pike, Daviess, Dubois, Knox and Greene counties.

The alert will be in affect from midnight until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

Everyone is encouraged to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

The City of Evansville Animal Control Office sent out tips reminding pet owners that humidity and high temperatures are hard on pets, just like people.

Never leave animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Temperatures inside a vehicle rise quickly to dangerous levels, even with the windows cracked or open one to two inches. Heatstroke could occur in a matter of minutes. If it’s 90 °F outside, the temperature inside a car can reach 128 °F in 40 minutes.

Keep pets indoors when temperatures are extreme. If outdoors, they should be in the shade. Be aware of where shade is available as the sun changes.

Walk pets early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Try to keep them in the grass or dirt. Hot pavement is sensitive for pets' paws. The pads on their feet can burn and cause them to overheat more quickly. Before walking, press a hand on the pavement. If it can’t be held there for five seconds, it’s too hot for the pet! After the walk, check pet’s paws for pain or redness and use cold water to ease the burn.

Give pets plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Always try to have fresh, cool drinking water available for the animals.

Animals with short noses, such as Bulldogs, Pugs, Boston Terriers and Persian cats, are especially vulnerable in the heat.

If a pet is panting excessively, drooling, struggling to walk, is lethargic, or has bloody diarrhea or vomiting, know that these are potentially signs of overheating.

Windows in the home that are open should have screens. Pets can fall out of open, unsecured windows.

Be careful with dogs on asphalt in the heat.

If the pet is in distress due to the heat, call a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Animal Control can be contacted at (812-435-6015).

Another record fell overnight amid the heat wave. This time, Evansville saw the warmest low temperature on record for June 14, as the temp dipped only to 81 degrees in the early morning hours.

Some perspective: The average high temperature for June 14 in Evansville is 85 degrees.

Monday, 9:06 p.m.:

Here's what the National Weather Service is expecting for Heat Wave, Day 2:

Monday, 3:47 p.m.:

The Newburgh splash pad, located at Lou Dennis Community Park, was closed due to the heat. A Facebook post from the park stated the water in the splash pad could not stay below the recommended temperature.

"Our splash pad is set up with multiple safety set points and water temperature is one of those," the post states. "We apologize for the inconvenience, but safety is our number one concern and until we can lower the water temperature and ensure the chemical levels are accurate, the splash pad will remain off."

With the excessive heat warnings, the issue could be ongoing throughout the week.

Updates will be posted to the park's Facebook page.

Monday, 3:09 p.m.:

It's officially a record-setting heat wave. The temperature at 3 p.m. in Evansville reached 97 degrees, breaking the previous record of 96, last reached in 1954.

Monday, 2:20 p.m.:

An air quality alert (also known as an ozone alert) has been issued for Tuesday for counties in Southwestern Indiana, according to a notice from the National Weather Service.

Per the notice: "An ozone alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards."

Monday, noon:

Monday, 10:05 a.m.:

CenterPoint energy says it won't end the electric-disconnect moratorium this week, as it had planned to, because of the extreme heat.

More from Mark Wilson in this story.

