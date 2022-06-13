ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Actor Philip Baker Hall of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Modern Family’ dies at 90

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JnD2_0g9YzSRU00

( KTLA ) – Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife of nearly 40 years, on Monday said Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California. She said Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

“His voice at the end was still just as powerful,” said Wolfle Hall.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Hall had been a well-traveled stage actor and bit-part presence in films and TV before a then-little-known Paul Thomas Anderson sought him out to star in his 1993 short film “Cigarettes & Coffee.” After the short, with Hall playing an itinerate gambler, made it into the Sundance Film Festival, Anderson expanded it into his feature debut, 1997’s “Hard Eight,” which catapulted Hall’s career. Anderson would cast him again in “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

To many, Hall was instantly recognizable for one of the most intense guest appearances on “Seinfeld.” Hall played Lt. Joe Bookman, the library investigator who comes after Seinfeld for a years-overdue copy of “Tropic of Cancer.”

He also played a crotchety neighbor in ABC’s hit “Modern Family.”

Hall’s other credits included playing Richard Nixon in Robert Altman’s 1984 drama “Secret Honor.” He had parts in “The Truman Show,” “The Insider,” “Zodiac,” “Argo” and “Rush Hour.”

Hall is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

UPDATE: River Rescue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — KREX confirmed Mesa County Sheriff’s office is in the midst of a river rescue near Riverside Trail. One person among a group of rafters is reportedly missing but that has not yet been confirmed. Mesa County’s River Rescue team is on the scene. We’ll keep you updated as we learn […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Glendale, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Glendale, CA
Outsider.com

‘Elvis Biopic: Priscilla Presley Staunchly Defended Colonel Tom Parker to Tom Hanks

The cast of the new Elvis Presley biopic recently came together at the film’s premiere in Cannes this week. Stars such as Austin Butler and Tom Hanks walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere. In addition, Elvis’ former love and ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, joined the cast and director for the special occasion. In addition to having a close relationship with The King, Priscilla also gave first-hand knowledge to the cast when they filmed the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Philip Baker Hall
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Actor#Sundance Film Festival#Abc
HollywoodLife

Austin Butler Plays Elvis’ Actual Guitar At Graceland & Riley Keough Says It Was A ‘Special Experience’

The Presley family has been nothing but supportive of Austin Butler playing the King of Rock and Roll in the upcoming biopic Elvis. Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter, revealed on Instagram that she spent time with Austin at Elvis’ beloved home Graceland where the actor picked up the music legend’s guitar and played it. Riley admitted that watching the 30-year-old play Elvis’ guitar was an “overwhelming” experience for her.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Behind-Scenes Secret About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler

While helping to promote the upcoming biopic “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough shared a behind-the-scenes secret about Austin Butler. While speaking about the actor, who plays Elvis Presley in the film, Riley Keough shared, “One of the most remarkable parts to me about ‘Elvis that people may not know (because he’s done such an fantastic job) is that Austin Butler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

New this week: J.Lo doc, ‘Martin’ reunion and ‘Spiderhead’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The streamers have an embarrassment of riches to offer film fans this week, starting with a few charming highlights from this year’s Sundance Film Festival: “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” debuts on Hulu on June 17, and “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” starts streaming on Apple TV+ Friday as well. “Cha Cha” looks at post-grad malaise from the eyes of 22-year-old Andrew (played by writer-director Cooper Raiff), who strikes up a friendship with a single mom (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter (Vanessa Burghardt) while working as a bar-mitzvah party starter. “Leo Grande” focuses on a character in a different stage of life: Emma Thompson plays a 50-something widow and retired teacher who hires a handsome young sex worker to (played by breakout Daryl McCormack) to break her out of her funk. It is much sweeter than it might sound.
TV & VIDEOS
The Daily South

Three Generations of Presleys Gathered to Watch Elvis at Graceland

Three generations of the Presley family were in attendance for a special screening of Elvis at Graceland over the weekend. The King's ex-wife Priscilla, their daughter Lisa Marie, and Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley Keough, united to watch the long-awaited biopic at the crooner's legendary home in Memphis, Tennessee. The forthcoming movie,...
MEMPHIS, TN
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy