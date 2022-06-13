ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attalla, AL

Attalla man's attempt to escape police by kayak fails when craft flips in the Coosa

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago

An Attalla man faces burglary, theft and other misdemeanor charges despite an attempt to escape officers by taking a stolen kayak down the Coosa River, according to Hokes Bluff Police Chief Tyler Roe.

Police got a call from people on Caddell Circle, reporting that the man was spotted stealing a lawn mower and leaf blower on Shaw Street. In addition to calling 911, they confronted the man and he fled, and attempted to make his getaway on the river, via a stolen kayak.

He didn't get far before the kayak flipped, and he started swimming to the bank, where officers were waiting for him near Walker Drive. He was tackled by Hokes Bluff and Glencoe officers, and taken into custody.

He faces two counts of burglary, three counts of theft of property (first- third- and fourth-degree) and misdemeanors including attempt to elude and resisting arrest.

Roe said officers spent a good portion of Friday dealing with the theft suspect as residents spotted him going from one back yard or shed to another.

Police found a suspect vehicle in the area Friday morning and towed it, the chief said.

"We caught the car before we caught him," Roe said — and that was the reason the suspect gave for the subsequent thefts.

"It was his girlfriend's car and he was trying to get some stuff so he could get money to get it out of impound," the chief said.

After the car was towed, Roe said police got calls from one resident after another, as they spotted the man in their area.

Residents confronted him early in the afternoon, and he took to the water.

Roe said officers tracked him from the bank. "They'd have eyes on him, then lose him, then catch sight of him again," he said.

The suspect traveled about a mile by river before the kayak flipped and he had to come ashore, the chief said.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office was on the way with its boat, Roe said, planning "to meet him head on," but he flipped before they got in the water.

"This was a prime example of 'If you see something, say something,'" Roe said. "Although I don't recommend citizens confronting criminals, I'm proud of the community members banding together and getting officers the information they needed to track this criminal and make an arrest."

He said he was grateful as well for the help from Glencoe police and the ECSO.

"Hopefully, this sends a message to anyone thinking Hokes Bluff is an easy target to prey on," Roe said.

The department has officers on duty round-the-clock, resources to handle any situation  and citizens the chief said, who aren't afraid to confront and report suspects.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

