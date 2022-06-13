ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Heinous': St. Clair County man gets 60-year sentence for sex crimes against a child

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
A Springville man received a 60-year sentence for multiple charges of sex crimes committed against a child under the age of 12, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Timothy Shane Smith, 38, was convicted May 12 in St. Clair County Circuit Court of charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old. He received a 45-year sentence for the sodomy charge and 15 years for sexual abuse, with the sentences to run consecutively.

According to testimony at trial, Smith sexually abused the victim from age 5 to 8. Because of the victim's age, Smith is not eligible for parole, good time, or a probationary sentence.

“There are few things more vile than the crimes this defendant repeatedly committed against a defenseless child,” Marshall said in a press release. “It is fitting that he should spend 60 years behind bars with no possibility of parole to fully contemplate the heinous nature of his acts.”

The case was prosecuted by the Criminal Trials Division, including Assistant Attorneys General Tara Ratz and Jillian Evans, following investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation andthe Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, as well as the Attorney General’s Office of Victims Assistance.

