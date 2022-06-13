Savannah Police investigate death of South Carolina man in bicycle accident

A 65-year-old man from Port Royal, South Carolina, became the third person to die in a bicycle accident in Savannah this year.

The Savannah Police Department's traffic investigation unit is investigating the June 12 crash that resulted in the death of Edward Mark Russell III. According to SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson, around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of West 37th and Barnard streets, near the Thomas Square neighboorhood.

There, officers discovered Russell suffering from serious injuries related to the crash. He was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Russell was traveling south on Barnard Street when he failed to stop for the red light and attempted to cross West 37th Street. A Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling in the eastbound lanes of West 37th Street struck the bicyclist. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.