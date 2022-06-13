ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, NJ

Ramsey Woman, Long Island Man Busted On Drug, Prostitution Charges At Route 17 Hotel

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
Donna Olsen Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A Ramsey woman and a companion from Long Island were busted on prostitution charges at a Route 17 hotel.

Donna Olsen, 35, was charged with prostitution and selling heroin, coke and crystal meth, among other offenses after police called to do a welfare check at the Extended Stay America on the northbound highway found both of them, Ramsey Police Chief Brian M. Lyman said.

Olsen already had a drug-related criminal history, as well as outstanding warrants out of Bergen and Morris counties.

She was sent to the Bergen County Jail and was later ordered by a Superior Court judge in Hackensack to remain there pending further court action.

Carlo Maltempti, 48, meanwhile, was charged with soliciting prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia before being released with a court date, the chief said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

