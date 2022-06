Sources: City of Needles and Needles City Mayor Jeff Williams (Information) Needles, California: Needles City Mayor Jeff Williams announced during the regular meeting of the Needles City Council (N.C.C.) and Needles Public Utility Authority (N.P.U.A.) on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 that the City of Needles’ Off-Highway Vehicle Legislation was “unanimously passed” out of the California State Assembly, and that legislation went to the California State Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday, and that “It stayed on their Consent Calendar and it passed unanimously.”

NEEDLES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO