Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow lands cover of Sports Illustrated NFL preview issue

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s ascent as one of the faces of the NFL continues this August when he will grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

According to Emily Parker, Burrow will grace the cover of SI’s annual NFL preview issue, which launches August 18.

In sharing the news, Parker showed Burrow going through the reps of a photoshoot at Paul Brown Stadium.

It will be interesting to see which image actually graces the cover of one of the year’s biggest releases, but it’s safe to say it will be pretty popular in the Cincinnati and greater tri-state area later this summer.

