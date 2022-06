I can’t stress this enough about landscape lighting. It adds a whole new dimension to your house and can be completely satisfying. We lived in a suburban area that did not believe in street lighting, and it could get obscenely dark throughout the neighborhood. The entrance to the community is always well lit and cared for, but as you make your way further in, it is a relative black void at night. For years we relied on our bright garage and porch lamps. They were sufficient to light up particular areas but limited at best. Over the years, we went from typical light bulbs to compact fluorescent, and now the magical LED’s.

3 DAYS AGO