Orioles' Jorge Mateo batting ninth Monday

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been "very impressed" with third-year tight end Cole Kmet during spring practices, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports. "I've been very impressed with Cole," Getsy told Cronin. He continued, "Just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I'm excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet started in all 17 games in 2021 and could see increased usage as a pass-catcher after the offseason departures of Allen Robinson and Jimmy Graham.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO