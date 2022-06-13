ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Jorge Mateo batting ninth Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Orioles listed Jorge Mateo as their starting shortstop for Monday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Monday

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is yielding the DH role to Nolan Arenado while Brendan Donovan starts on third base and bats sixth. Juan Yepez is in right field and hitting seventh while Tyler O'Neill makes another start in left field and bats fifth. Paul Goldschimdt is replacing Pujols in the lineup to play first base and bat third.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting again Monday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher again while Molina remains out for a second straight game. The 39-year-old backstop also missed three games last week due to soreness.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees' lineup Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays. Jose Trevino (back) is back in action to replace Higashioka at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Cardinals' bench Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals appear to be giving Bader a breather after he went 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in the last four games. Dylan Carlson is replacing Bader in center field and hitting eighth. Juan Yepez is in right and Tyler O'Neill is in left field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will hit the bench Monday as Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher and bats sixth. The team is sticking with Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter, and with Michael Harris and the rest of the outfield thriving, Contreras may be squeezed out of a consistent spot in the lineup.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Amid legal battle with brother, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos says team ‘will never leave’ Baltimore

In the midst of a lawsuit among members of the Angelos family, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday asserting that the club “will never leave” Baltimore. Louis Angelos, the brother of John, brought a lawsuit against his brother Thursday, alleging he was trying to seize control of the team and the rest of his father’s holdings. Their 92-year-old father, Peter, has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez batting seventh for Guardians on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gimenez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Ernie Clement returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gimenez for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mateo
Sportico

Orioles’ Sale, Move Talk Fueled by Bitter Angelos Family Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. The future of the Baltimore Orioles’ ownership is at stake in a lawsuit brought by attorney Louis “Lou” Angelos, son of longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos, against his brother, Orioles CEO John Angelos, and their 80-year-old mother, Georgia Angelos. The complaint, filed on June 9 in a Baltimore County court, demands that recent amendments to a family trust be voided and that John Angelos be held liable for fraud and intentionally interfering with his brother’s inheritance. Much of the case stems from the aftermath of Peter Angelos, now 92, creating a revocable trust in...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal batting sixth on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Bruce Zimmermann and the Orioles. Cavan Biggio moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 11.2 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Bradley will start in right field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Bobby Dalbec moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#The Toronto Blue Jays
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran leading off for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duran has been recalled and will start in center field on Wednesday. He will bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Kyle Stowers batting seventh on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stowers will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays. Robinson Chirinos returns to the bench with Adley Rutschman moving behind the plate.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera batting eighth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rivera will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Sam Long and the Giants. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cole Kmet impressing Bears' new coaching staff

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been "very impressed" with third-year tight end Cole Kmet during spring practices, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports. "I've been very impressed with Cole," Getsy told Cronin. He continued, "Just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I'm excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet started in all 17 games in 2021 and could see increased usage as a pass-catcher after the offseason departures of Allen Robinson and Jimmy Graham.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar absent from Padres' lineup Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Caleb Kilian and the Chicago Cubs. Azocar started three of the past four contests, including the first two games of this series with the Cubs. Jurickson Profar is returning to the lineup to replace Azocar in left field and bat leadoff. Trent Grisham is batting ninth after leading off Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Reds' Matt Reynolds batting fifth on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Reynolds will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Albert Almora Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Baltimore Sun

Wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos says she has ‘full faith’ in son John Angelos as head of the team

Peter Angelos’ wife Georgia on Wednesday became the latest and arguably most crucial voice to weigh in on the side of her son, John Angelos, as the head of the Orioles, pushing back against a lawsuit filed last week by her other son. With family patriarch and O’s owner Peter Angelos ailing and no longer managing his holdings, Louis Angelos, 52, sued his older brother and mother last week over ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rays' Vidal Brujan batting ninth on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Vidal Brujan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Brujan will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and New York. Ji-Man Choi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brujan for 6.9 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy