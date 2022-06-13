ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue football recruiting: Four commitments join Jeff Brohm's 2023 class

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue's 2023 recruiting class increased by four the last two days when Tennessee defensive tackle Drake Carlson, Florida cornerback Zion Gunn, Texas running back Terrell Washington, Jr. and Louisville defensive end Micah Carter committed.

Carlson attends Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Gunn is from Winter Park, Fla., Washington plays at Wylie East in Wylie, Texas and Carter is a standout at St. Xavier.

The foursome joins Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins , Carmel safety/linebacker Winston Berglund and Ohio linebacker Owen Davis as members of coach Jeff Brohm's 2023 recruiting class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096opu_0g9Yuzz200

What to know about Carlson

► The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Carlson is ranked No. 79 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247sports.com composite.

► He totaled 35 tackles eight tackles for loss and three sacks for a defense that allowed 16.6 points last season.

TRANSFER: Purdue adds Central Michigan running back Kobe Lewis

► Carlson held several offers from Power 5 programs, including Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.

► Off the field, Carlson won the discus and shot put state championships at the state's Division II-AA level.

What to know about Gunn

► Visited Purdue's campus this past weekend and committed.

► The 6-foot-4 Gunn also plays receiver but is expected to settle in at cornerback for the Boilermakers.

► He's the first cornerback to join Purdue's 2023 class.

What to know about Washington

►Visited Purdue's campus the first weekend of June.

► The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder had Power 5 offers from Washington State, Duke, Utah and Vanderbilt

► Rushed for 1,124 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior. Ran for 601 yards during his sophomore season. Caught 19 passes for 297 yards last year.

► Also plays quarterback, completing 36 of 79 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns last season.

What to know about Carter

► At 6-5, 260 pounds, gives the Boilermakers a solid pass rusher off the edge.

► Had Power 5 offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, and West Virginia.

►The second defensive end from the 2023 class to join the Boilermakers.

► Carter is currently the highest-ranked defensive commitment in Purdue's class, according to 247sports.com. He's ranked the No. 2 prospect in the state.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football recruiting: Four commitments join Jeff Brohm's 2023 class

Comments / 0

Related
wpln.org

Curious Nashville: How to say ‘Demonbreun’ and 4 other unusual Tennessee pronunciations

If you’re new to Nashville, and no one’s told you yet, let me be the first. That name is not pronounced the way you think. Tennessee has some less-than-intuitive pronunciations that can make transplants easy to spot and directions hard to get. But even if you’re of the rare number that can call themselves Nashville natives, you may know the name but not the story.
NASHVILLE, TN
restaurant-hospitality.com

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant is expanding, will open its seventh location in late-2022

Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Nashville, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Stanford, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
WSMV

Father of charter school student fights MNPS sports mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last month, News4 talked to one parent frustrated that Metro Nashville Public Schools said charter school students like his daughter could no longer participate in middle school sports. Since then, that father said he hasn’t got answers from the district or the school. So he spoke...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Murfreesboro, TN

The county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is one of the biggest cities in Tennessee. It has a population of around 136,000. The city is largely known for its historical significance in the events of the American Civil War. Owing to that, this place has some of the finest historical...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Shot Put#American Football#College Football#Ryan High School#Kobe Lewis
WOMI Owensboro

There’s a Fun RC Cola-MoonPie Festival This Weekend in Tennessee

Remember the Pepsi Challenge? Back in the late 70s and early 80s, it "challenged" soda drinkers to a single blind taste test. They would get a cup of Pepsi and a cup of Coca Cola and were then asked to share which was their favorite. According to the results of the Pepsi Challenge and the commercial campaign that followed for years, Pepsi was allegedly more preferred by Americans than the beverage's rival, Coke.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
streetfoodblog.com

The place t o Discover the Finest Indian Meals in Nashville, TN

When desirous about meals in Nashville, Tennessee, it’s most likely dishes similar to biscuits and gravy, burgers, and BBQ meals that may come to thoughts first. Nevertheless, in case you are eating out on this metropolis, you can find there are numerous extra choices than the standard dishes of Tennessee. There are eating places serving cuisines from throughout the globe, and probably the most standard is Indian. In case you are a fan of the sort of delicacies, then listed here are the perfect locations to search out Indian food in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Whataburger comes to Gallatin

Fast-food chain restaurant Whataburger is growing its Middle Tennessee presence. The Texas-based burger spot has announced that it is opening its doors for a new location in Gallatin on Monday at 11 a.m.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Big Update on His Upcoming Bar

Garth Brooks shared the logo for his upcoming Nashville bar last week and even started selling merchandise with the logo over the weekend. The bar will be called Friends In Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk, named after his 1990 hit song. Brooks announced the Lower Broadway bar back in March.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Stanford University
Nashville Scene

Masks Recommended as Nashville COVID-19 Cases Rise

Health officials are recommending people in Nashville wear masks in public indoor spaces again, as the city’s COVID-19 levels have breached a “high” designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 community levels are calculated by the CDC using data on new cases, new...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Second sobriety checkpoint scheduled for June 17 in Brentwood

The Brentwood Police Department and the Metro Nashville Police will conduct a joint-sobriety checkpoint on the night of Friday, June 17. The checkpoint will take place on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood, and will coincide with the second anniversary of the death of late Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020, by a drunk driver.
WSMV

Power affected in Clarksville after construction crew hits power line

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue squad responded to a construction site on Wednesday morning for a damaged power line. According to MCFR, stations 15 and 16 were called to Highway 149 and River Road when an excavator became caught in a power line that stretched across the highway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy