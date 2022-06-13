Purdue football recruiting: Four commitments join Jeff Brohm's 2023 class

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue's 2023 recruiting class increased by four the last two days when Tennessee defensive tackle Drake Carlson, Florida cornerback Zion Gunn, Texas running back Terrell Washington, Jr. and Louisville defensive end Micah Carter committed.

Carlson attends Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Gunn is from Winter Park, Fla., Washington plays at Wylie East in Wylie, Texas and Carter is a standout at St. Xavier.

The foursome joins Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins , Carmel safety/linebacker Winston Berglund and Ohio linebacker Owen Davis as members of coach Jeff Brohm's 2023 recruiting class.

What to know about Carlson

► The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Carlson is ranked No. 79 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247sports.com composite.

► He totaled 35 tackles eight tackles for loss and three sacks for a defense that allowed 16.6 points last season.

TRANSFER: Purdue adds Central Michigan running back Kobe Lewis

► Carlson held several offers from Power 5 programs, including Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.

► Off the field, Carlson won the discus and shot put state championships at the state's Division II-AA level.

What to know about Gunn

► Visited Purdue's campus this past weekend and committed.

► The 6-foot-4 Gunn also plays receiver but is expected to settle in at cornerback for the Boilermakers.

► He's the first cornerback to join Purdue's 2023 class.

What to know about Washington

►Visited Purdue's campus the first weekend of June.

► The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder had Power 5 offers from Washington State, Duke, Utah and Vanderbilt

► Rushed for 1,124 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior. Ran for 601 yards during his sophomore season. Caught 19 passes for 297 yards last year.

► Also plays quarterback, completing 36 of 79 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns last season.

What to know about Carter

► At 6-5, 260 pounds, gives the Boilermakers a solid pass rusher off the edge.

► Had Power 5 offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, and West Virginia.

►The second defensive end from the 2023 class to join the Boilermakers.

► Carter is currently the highest-ranked defensive commitment in Purdue's class, according to 247sports.com. He's ranked the No. 2 prospect in the state.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football recruiting: Four commitments join Jeff Brohm's 2023 class