Millbrae, CA

Millbrae City Councilmember Hit on Head by Brick at Lands End, Says It Was Racially Motivated

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillbrae’s first Hong Kongese-American city councilperson Anders Fung had a brick dropped on his head Saturday in a visit to Lands End, and while he’s expected to fully recover from serious head and neck injuries, he believes he was targeted because of his ethnicity. Hong Kong-born Millbrae...

sfist.com

Comments / 2

 

padailypost.com

Two charged in robbery of Cal Ave. smoke shop

Two men who were allegedly part of a group of smash-and-grab robbers that hit stores throughout the Bay Area have been charged in the robbery of a smoke shop on California Avenue in January, Palo Alto police said today. The two men were already in Santa Clara County’s Elmwood jail...
PALO ALTO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Letter to City Council: Let Voters Decide if They Want to Give Billions to a Billionaire

City officials are proposing that Oakland spend almost $1 billion of our state, federal and local tax dollars for a private stadium and real estate development on public land at Howard Terminal. Meanwhile, Oakland is struggling with homelessness, keeping schools open, maintaining our roads, improving our Port, adequately paying City...
NBC Bay Area

Minimum Wage to Increase in Some Bay Area Cities This Summer

California's minimum wage of $15 is expected to increase this summer. As a result of inflation, the statewide minimum will be $15.50 starting Jan. 1, 2023 for most cities. However, that increase will be even higher for some localities. In the Bay Area, those changes will be seen in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Emergency crews on scene in San Francisco's Excelsior

SAN FRANCISCO - An alert was sent out to San Francisco residents Wednesday afternoon about emergency crews on scene in the Excelsior neighborhood. Officials say there is "police activity" at Moscow Street and Russia Avenue. The alert was issued at around 3:12 p.m. The area is largely residential. No further...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Explosive device found at San Jose lawmaker's home

SAN JOSE (AP) — Police were investigating Tuesday after an explosive device was found at the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis.Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood Tuesday morning when a neighbor found a suspicious device near her house, according to a report.Her family and nearby neighbors were evacuated.A bomb squad confirmed the device was explosive, police said, although they didn't immediately provide details. The device had been removed by Tuesday afternoon.No arrests had been made.Davis was elected to the City Council in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the June 7 primary election.In a statement, Davis said she was "seriously disturbed" that someone might have targeted her because she is an elected official."This further erodes our democracy and our ability to attract good people to run for public office," she said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police activity shuts down West Oakland BART, causing systemwide delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART officials say a shooting inside a train at the West Oakland BART caused its closure, which created systemwide delays Wednesday afternoon.BART tweeted about the closure shortly after 3:20 p.m. but did not elaborate on what prompted the police response. At 3:39 p.m., BART tweeted that police had reopened the station but trains were continuing to single track, which caused major delays system wide.A little over 10 minutes later, BART tweeted that the single-tracking of trains was over."Single-tracking at West Oakland Station is cancelled," BART tweeted. "That means trains in San Francisco and East Bay directions are...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Reports of Shooting at West Oakland BART Station

Police are investigating reports of a shooting inside a BART train at the West Oakland station Wednesday. No injuries were reported and police are still looking for three suspects who fled the scene, a BART spokesperson said. "Trains to San Francisco and East Bay are single-tracking through West Oakland Station,"...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire burning inside McLaren Park in San Francisco contained

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Firefighters have contained a one-alarm, fast-moving wildlands fire that charred about 4 acres in San Francisco's McLaren Park.The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, that a fire was burning inside the park near the soccer fields off Moscow Street and Geneva  Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and told to expect delays.About an hour later officials tweeted the fire was contained, with no structures damaged or injuries. They said the fire was "accidental."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Attacks on Delivery Drivers Have Bay Area Neighborhoods on Edge

Crimes targeting delivery workers, including an Amazon driver and a U.S. Postal Service worker, have a lot of people on edge in the Bay Area. The Hiddenbrooke neighborhood in Vallejo is normally quiet and safe but things got tense around 5 p.m. Monday when a stolen Amazon van with police in pursuit ended up there.
VALLEJO, CA
oaklandside.org

Alysse Castro wins Alameda County superintendent race against incumbent L.K. Monroe

Come January, Alameda County will have a new superintendent of schools: Alysse Castro. With more than three-quarters of the votes counted, Castro held a nearly 7% lead over incumbent L.K. Monroe, or about 15,000 votes. Castro trailed in the race early on, but carved out a lead last Friday that has only grown since then, leading her to declare victory on Wednesday. Since Castro received more than 50% of the vote, there won’t be a runoff and Castro will take office in January.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley fire chief steps down after just over a year

Abraham Roman, who has served as Berkeley’s fire chief for 14 months, will step down from his position and retire from the department after 23 years. David Sprague, Berkeley’s deputy fire chief, will take over as interim chief starting June 25. Roman cited “personal reasons” for his departure...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Surveillance video shows man cutting down American, Pride flags in East Bay

RODEO, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was seen on video cutting down a Pride flag and an American flag. Chris Miller, the superintendent of John Swett Unified School District, told KTVU on Monday that he found the flags on the ground when he arrived to work on Park Avenue in Rodeo.
RODEO, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area churches build tiny homes for their homeless neighbors

Lending new meaning to the phrase “love thy neighbor,” Bay Area churches are turning their parking lots, backyards and other bits of unused land into tiny homes for the homeless members of their communities. And one local nonprofit has made it its mission to help. Firm Foundation Community...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

