Destin, FL

OCSO investigating report of woman being knocked unconscious, sexually assaulted in Destin

By Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago
DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a woman was sexually assaulted after she was knocked unconscious while walking to a local night spot early Sunday morning.

The victim told deputies multiple people wearing ski masks rolled up to their foreheads approached her about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Mountain Drive and Palmetto Street in Destin, according to the OCSO.

Shots fired at Coyote Ugly parking lot:Investigation underway after shots fired during argument at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

Other crime at Destin night spots:Okaloosa deputies are investigating a shooting at the Red Rose. It's not the first time.

The victim said she was struck in the head with an unknown object and lost consciousness. When she woke up about 5 a.m., her clothing and wallet were reportedly missing.

The incident comes about a week after two unrelated women reported that they were unknowingly drugged at separate times at Coyote Ugly Saloon in Destin. Both women were taken to a hospital after becoming unconscious, according to the OCSO.

It is unclear if the incidents are related. An investigation into the alleged sexual assault was underway Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

