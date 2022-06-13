ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock County, city officials urge fireworks safety ahead of Independence Day

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
As July Fourth grows ever closer, city of Lubbock and Lubbock County officials are reminding the public about laws and safety guidelines to keep in mind when celebrating America's independence with pyrotechnics.

Popping off fireworks inside Lubbock city limits is against city ordinance, said Taren Perkins, a spokesoman for Lubbock Fire Rescue.

“Fireworks have always been and will continue to be illegal to shoot in the City of Lubbock,” Perkins said.

Violation of the fireworks ordinance could result in a citation from the fire marshal or other law enforcement, and a $1,000 fine for each offense, according to the city.

“We will be out on patrol that day in full force,” Perkins said.

While fireworks are illegal in the city, Lubbock County will have no restrictions on the sale or use of fireworks this year, thanks to recent moisture.

“The drought index is such that we can’t ban any fireworks or anything this year,” said Clinton Thetford, Lubbock County's emergency management coordinator.

Thetford noted that while there are currently no bans, there are still rules about where fireworks can be used. People enjoying fireworks are not allowed to shoot them from roadways or ditches, he said.

“They’ll need to be on private property, and if it’s not their property, they’ll need to have the landowner’s permission to shoot fireworks on that land,” Thetford said. “So, they can’t just go out in the middle of some farmer’s cotton field and start shooting off fireworks.”

Perkins also offered some safety guidelines and tips for those enjoying fireworks — outside of the city limits, of course.

“If you go out into the county to shoot them off, you need to be very aware of your surroundings – buildings, people, animals. You need to make sure you have water and a fire extinguisher with you to douse the fireworks once you shoot them off or in case something goes wrong,” Perkins said. “If you light a firework and it seems like a dud, don’t touch it before you put a fire extinguisher or water on it, because it can still go off.”

Finally, Perkins added, “If you shoot fireworks out in the county, make sure you clean up after yourself. Don’t leave trash or anything out there.”

