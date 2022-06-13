ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm blows empty semi-truck over on highway on Madison’s east side; delays reported

By Kyle Jones
MADISON, Wis. — An empty semi-truck blew over near the Badger Interchange on Madison’s east side Wednesday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic ahead of rush hour, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The truck blew over around 3:40 p.m. at the interchange where Interstates 39, 90 and 94, as well as State Highway 30, come together. No injuries were reported.

The ramp connecting I-94 westbound to I-39/90 northbound was closed for roughly an hour and a half due to the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

