Amarillo, TX

Weekend triple-digit temps break records

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago
With the official first day of summer still a week away, the Texas Panhandle has already seen its share of triple-digit temperatures.

On Saturday, Amarillo's temperature reached a record high of 106 degrees breaking the previous record of 102 degrees set in 2008. On Sunday, the city topped a second record of 106 degrees, which broke the record of 105 degrees set in 1924, according to the National Weather Service.

"Looking at the one-month and three-month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, we do have a favorable chance of seeing above-average temperatures, especially if you look more into July and August," said Luigi Meccariello, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Amarillo.

The NWS and area emergency responder agencies issued a heat advisory not only for the Panhandle region, but particularly for Palo Duro Canyon. Hikers were warned to not enter the canyon due to the extreme heat.

However, 40 individuals were rescued on Saturday from the canyon's Lighthouse Trail by Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and park personnel due to heat exhaustion, officials said.

The floor level of the Canyon reached temperatures of 112 degrees on Saturday when the rescues were in progress, according to emergency officials.

The Canyon Fire Department reported ground temperatures on the canyon floor to be 133.5 degrees at around 3 p.m. Saturday. They made a post on social media asking the public to avoid the canyon due to the excessive heat.

The heat advisory was extended through Sunday with temperatures reaching a high of 111 degrees on the canyon floor.

The Canyon Fire Department reported that there were no calls to the canyon on Sunday, stating in a social media post that there was still a heat advisory in effect for Monday and asking individuals to avoid the trail system after 10 a.m.

"Thank you everyone for heeding our warnings about Palo Duro Canyon yesterday. We had ZERO calls out at the canyon yesterday," reads the post.

Local fire and rescue officials offered several tips and warning signs related to heat exhaustion.

Some signs of heat exhaustion are:

  • Dizziness
  • Heavy sweating
  • Nausea
  • Weakness

All of these can quickly lead to a heat stroke that could prove fatal if not treated.

Avoiding heat exhaustion

  • Hydrate with appropriate liquids (water, sport drinks, etc.)
  • Do physical activity early in the day
  • Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

"The main thing is, know your physical limitations. Don't exceed those especially during the heat of the day," said Dennis Gwyn, Canyon fire chief.

