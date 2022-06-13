Hello record: 2022 CALF attendance tops 5,400 in 10th year

Heat wasn't the only thing that built for the 10th anniversary of the Children's Art & Literacy Festival.

So did anticipation, then participation.

The 2019 CALF saw more than 5,000 attend but the 2020 version, to feature author-illustrator Loren Long, was canceled.

A year ago, with Long finally in Abilene, there were 4,642 passes sold.

This year, 5,444 people purchased passes – a total representing a 17% increase in attendance.

Visitors represented 172 cities and 17 states.

“The celebration of storybooks and art provides not only a wonderful opportunity to bring families together from across the country to experience the Storybook Capital of America, but also enhances our sense of community," said Lynn Barnett, executive director of the sponsoring Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

The attendance increase was noteworthy, too, because the temperature rose from 99 degrees Thursday to 102 on Friday and then 108 on Saturday.

The ACAC teams with the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature to pull off the event. This year's guest artist was Sophie Blackall .

The event included unveiling of the Winnie statue, based on the award-winning book "Finding Winnie" that was illustrated by Blackall. Performances included "Ivy + Bean" at the Paramount Theatre. Guests included stilt walkers from San Diego, Calif.

The 2023 CALF will be June 8-11, with author-illustrator Brian Lies as Abilene's guest.

