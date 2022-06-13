ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Texas police shoot, kill armed man at youth summer camp

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKBMO_0g9YsaEX00
Texas police shoot, kill armed man at youth summer camp Stock photo of crime scene tape. Police in Texas shot and killed a man Monday who showed up armed at a Duncanville summer camp and exchanged gunfire with officers. (Richard Theis/EyeEm / Getty Images)

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Texas shot and killed a man who showed up armed at a Duncanville summer camp Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with officers.

According to WFAA, police began receiving calls at about 8:45 a.m. local time about a person with a gun and shots fired at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, an indoor sports and fitness venue where more than 150 children were attending a summer camp.

“Officers located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject. The subject was struck and officers provided first aid. The suspect was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased,” Michelle Arias, an officer with the Duncanville Police Department, told KDFW.

No children, camp staff or police personnel were injured in the incident, Arias confirmed.

The campers were all bused to the Duncanville Recreation Center, where their parents were encouraged to pick them up, the TV station reported.

Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon told WFAA that the officers had recently undergone active shooter training.

“Our officers did not hesitate. They did what they were trained to do and saved lives,” Gordon said.

Police have not yet identified the man publicly or released a motive for his actions.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy